The 10 Worst Romance Movies, Ranked

Romance movies often tell a wholesome story about love prevailing. However, there can be lots of clichés, tropes, and stereotypes used in romance movies, which often makes them unpopular. Romance films are supposed to pull the audience in and take them on an entertaining, uplifting, and relatable journey.





Still, poor writing or poor acting can hurt a romance movie. Though there are many passionate and optimistic romance films out there, there are also several poorly-received projects that missed the mark.

10/10 The Switch Had Unlikable Characters

The Switch received decent reviews, earning 6.1/10 on IMDb and a 53% on Rotten Tomatoes. Still, some viewers believed that The Switch gave chick flicks a bad name. The premise was a little bizarre; Kassie and Wally are best friends, but they distance when Kassie moves away to raise her child, which she had via sperm donor. However, Wally believes he replaced the sperm with his and begins to notice similarities between Kassie’s child and himself.

Jennifer Aniston and James Bateman are phenomenal actors, but they played mediocre characters. Wally made a questionable decision in The Switch, which made him far less likable. After that, the movie relied too heavily on romance tropes and clichés.

9/10 Wanderlust Was Predictable

Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd become the loving couple George and Linda in Wanderlust. The film received 5.6/10 on IMDb and 59% on Rotten Tomatoes and was somewhat successful. However, Wanderlust was as predictable as they come.

Paul Rudd and Jennifer Aniston are both talented actors, but the story of moving to a small town that they initially hated has been seen many times. Unfortunately, the couple also lacked chemistry. Many fans felt that the jokes didn’t land, the pacing was off, and Wanderlust featured unlikable characters. It’s definitely a shame considering Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd’s talents.

8/10 Aloha Received Substantial Criticism

Aloha had plenty of potential with its A-list cast that included Emma Stone, Rachel MacAdams, Alec Baldwin, and Bradley Cooper. However, the movie became confusing with multiple subplots strung throughout. It seemed like Aloha had attempted to be bits and pieces of everything in order to please all audiences.

Although the lead performances were praised, Aloha faced plenty of criticism and earned a 20% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The 2015 film was criticized for whitewashing the cast, its confusing plot, and its meandering storytelling.

7/10 The Lucky One Relies Too Heavily On Clichés

The Lucky One had an intriguing and emotional premise, but it flopped after its release. Although it was a commercial success, critics thought that the film relied too heavily on typical romance movie clichés and tropes. The Lucky One received a score of 20% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 5.8/10 on IMDb.

Viewers could feel the passion and love of the central couple while watching The Lucky One. What ruined The Lucky One was how overdramatized and cliché the filmmakers made it. It followed in the same footsteps as many Nicolas Sparks adaptations, which disappointed fans.

6/10 Grease 2 Didn’t Live Up To The Original

Grease 2 is a sequel to the incredibly popular Grease film. However, Grease 2 disappointed fans who had unrealistic expectations for the film. Unfortunately, Grease 2 didn’t live up to the lofty heights set by its predecessor. There’s no denying that the sequel had similarly catchy songs and entertaining dance sequences, but it wasn’t enough to win over fans.

Grease 2 did offer a standout performance from Michelle Pfeiffer as Stephanie. If the film had focused on more coherent direction and a better story, it might have been more successful, but instead, Grease 2 was poorly-received.

5/10 The Last Summer Fell Short

The Last Summer fell short for most viewers. The film, which followed eight teenagers during their last summer before college, earned 29% on Rotten Tomatoes and a rating of 4.8/10 on IMDb. With so many storylines at play, the audience was unable to get fully invested in any of the characters and the main plot was hard to follow.

The Last Summer was also criticized for being cringe-worthy, likely due to its nostalgia-focused premise. The plot may have been looking to remind viewers of their transition into adulthood, but with unrealistic dialogues and boring characters, The Last Summer became one of the worst romance movies.

4/10 All About Steve Has Aged Poorly

All About Steve was seen as both a great satire and annoyingly silly by audiences. The 2009 romance movie focused on a woman named Mary, who’s characterized by her loneliness, quirkiness, and status as a single woman. While Sandra Bullock is an incredible actor, Mary’s character was despised. She fit into the outdated, desperate-single-woman trope that audiences were tired of.

Sandrock Bullock and Bradley Cooper have undeniable chemistry. However, the audience slowly grows disinterested as All About Steve turns into an awkward movie with slightly creepy characters. The movie earned 6% on Rotten Tomatoes and two Golden Raspberry Awards.

3/10 Accidental Love Was Awkward And Forced

Accidental Love could have had potential if it hadn’t encountered so many production issues. Apparently, the movie had been shut down and revived around 14 times before it was released, and the director officially disowned it. Accidental Love then suffered negative critical reviews.

The talented cast, which included Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Biel, enticed romance movie fans to give Accidental Love a chance. Sadly, Accidental Love disappointed. The film had a few decent scenes and a great cast, but the humor was forced and the movie felt awkward.

2/10 Good Luck Chuck Was Panned By Critics

Good Luck Chuck had a unique, albeit bizarre, premise about a man – Chuck – who was seen as a “good luck charm.” After being intimate with Chuck, women found their one true love. Good Luck Chuck was panned for being overloaded with unnecessary sexual content and misogynistic themes. The story wasn’t very deep, which gave the characters a rather flat appearance.

Viewers have described Good Luck Chuck as “crude,” which is certainly accurate. Good Luck Chuck became one of the worst romance movies as it left its story and the central romance behind.

1/10 Down To You Earned 3% On Rotten Tomatoes

Down To You was a poorly-received romance movie thanks to its unlikable characters, immature themes, and predictable plot. Nevertheless, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Julia Stiles gave good performances.

However, good performances were not enough to save Down To You, and it received 3% on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans were excited to see Freddie Prinze Jr. and Julia Stiles lead a movie, as they had both starred in successful romantic comedies, but the film fell flat. Imogen and Al have a predictable love story in Down To You, which is only strained because of Al’s annoying and immature friends.

