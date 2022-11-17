The 8th Norway-India Joint Working Group Maritime Meeting Was Held on Today, November 17, … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services | 📰 LatestLY

The 8th Norway-India Joint Working Group Maritime meeting was held on today, November 17, 2022 in Mumbai India- Norway join hands for a Green Maritime Sector.@shipmin_india pic.twitter.com/qrZXcfBbMD— Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) November 17, 2022

