The Beatles: Brilliant photos of Liverpool’s Fab Four performing in the 1960s

Liverpool’s biggest rockstars performed at huge venues throughout the 60s.

The biggest rock group to come from Liverpool, the Beatles rose to fame in the 1960s. Performing at a series of venues, some as far away as America, the Fab Four are still loved across the world.

LiverpoolWorld has found some of the best photos of the Beatles performing – from Liverpool to America.

1. The Cavern Club, 1961

John Lennon live on stage at the Cavern Club in Matthew Street, Liverpool. Image: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

2. Liverpool, 1962

The Fab Four regularly performed in their hometown.

3. Leeds, 1963

The Beatles performed in Leeds and fans went wild. Image: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

4. London, 1963

The Beatles performing in a large dance hall during a Royal Variety performance in London. Image: Daily Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images

