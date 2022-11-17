The Beatles song John Lennon thought he “should have written”

When The Beatles finally said enough was enough in April 1970, the media had their fun stirring the pot to sensationalise the ostensible tension between the four. Despite any illusion cast by the press, when the band hit the studio to piece together the final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be, there were noteworthy power struggles within the band. As can be seen in Peter Jackson’s documentary The Beatles: Get Back, George Harrison wrestled Paul McCartney for a few inches of album space, while John Lennon became increasingly withdrawn in the romantic orbit of Yoko Ono.

Following the untimely death of The Beatles’ beloved manager Brian Epstein in August 1967, McCartney became the band’s defacto leader on sufferance. His brazen and professional demeanour meant he was simply the man for the job, and although his bandmates could understand this, it became one of the final nails in the Beatles’ coffin.

In the early ‘70s, the four Beatles set off on their respective solo exploits. While a little acrimony between the other members and McCartney was palpable early on, Lennon and Harrison remained close and even worked on Lennon’s Imagine together in 1971.

Any lingering resentment wore off very quickly, and save for the inevitable chart rivalry, the group remained on good terms in the post-Beatles years. In a 1972 interview with Hit Parader, Lennon discussed McCartney’s songwriting talents with fond nostalgia and picked out a few of his favourite McCartney-penned Beatles songs.

“That’s his best song,” Lennon said, picking out ‘Hey Jude’ as a personal favourite. “It started off as a song about my son Julian because Paul was going to see him. Then he turned it into ‘Hey Jude’. I always thought it was about me and Yoko, but he said it was about him and his.”

During his famous 1980 Playboy interview, Lennon expanded on this theory. “He said it was written about Julian,” John opined. “He knew I was splitting with Cyn and leaving Julian then. He was driving to see Julian, to say hello. He had been like an uncle. And he came up with ‘Hey Jude.’ But I always heard it as a song to me.”

“Now I’m sounding like one of those fans reading things into it… Think about it: Yoko had just come into the picture. He is saying. ‘Hey, Jude’—’Hey, John.’ Subconsciously, he was saying, ‘Go ahead, leave me.’ On a conscious level, he didn’t want me to go ahead. The angel in him was saying, ‘Bless you.’ The devil in him didn’t like it at all because he didn’t want to lose his partner.”

Another track on Lennon’s list of McCartney favourites was the Revolver classic, ‘Here There and Everywhere’. “This was a great one of his,” he said. “That’s Paul’s song completely, I believe. And one of my favourite songs of the Beatles.” McCartney himself later remarked that it “was the only song that John ever complimented me on.” It is also one of the songs McCartney ranks among his personal favourites.

Elsewhere on Lennon’s list was the 1963 formative single, ‘All My Loving’, which Lennon described as “a damn good piece of work”.

The final track Lennon singled out was ‘Oh! Darling’, which appeared on The Beatles’ 1969 album Abbey Road. After praising the song, Lennon suggested that it was perhaps better suited to his style. “I should have written that song; it sounds like a song I’d written,” Lennon said. In its roundabout way, it was probably the best praise McCartney could hope to get from his songwriting partner.