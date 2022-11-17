The Beatles: Typos On Their Albums Might Be Worth Money

2nd July 1964: The Beatles (from left to right, John Lennon (1940 – 1980), George Harrison (1943 – 2001), Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr) arrive back at London Airport after their Australian tour.

The Beatles have definitely set their share of records over the decades. One record might be for the number of typos on their albums and singles.

This started early on. On their very first single, “Love Me Do,” the songwriter credits misspelled McCartney as “McArtney.” More recently, they misspelled “REVOLVER” as “REVOLER” on some versions of the new reissue of that classic album. Some errors are relatively common, amazingly, and don’t necessarily fetch a whole lot of dough on the collector’s market. Others, however, can net a lot of cash. If you have any Beatles vinyl in your collection, take a look at the mistakes below and see if you’re in possession of one of these gems. You might have a Beatles album mistake that could net you a bit of cash! An extremely rare copy of the aforementioned “Love Me Do” single with the misspelled “McArtney” sold in 2017 for almost $15,000!

Most of the pieces shown below are taken from the collection of Beatles enthusiast Charlie Leonard. Some are from the collection of Beasley Media’s own Andre Gardner. Finding weird little glitches like these are one of the things that makes record collecting so much fun. And hey, it’s a reminder that everyone makes mistakes!

Below are some more examples of omissions and errors on Beatles records. It’s just a partial list. There are many more out there. Check your collection – you may have one of these hiding amidst your vinyl or CDs!