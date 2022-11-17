The Best A24 Movies, Ranked

Just how good are A24 films? Well, when you Google the name of the indie production company, one of the top questions that pops up is, “Why are A24 films so good?” That’s how you know you made it. A24, founded in 2012 by Daniel Katz, David Fenkel, and John Hodges, is known for being a one-stop shop for excellent filmmaking. What’s A24’s secret sauce? Maybe it’s the way its projects are shot. Or the very, very talented directors and actors its hires. Perhaps, A24 simply know how to tell a damn good story. Either way, when you see that A24 distributed a movie you’re about to watch, you just know it’s going to be good.

A24’s aptitude for moviemaking has produced a trough of compelling films. From the Oscar-winning Moonlight, to the bone-chilling Hereditary, to the star-studded Uncut Gems—you surely have a favorite. Well, we do, too—15, in fact. Below, we’ve ranked best 15 films the company has made so far.