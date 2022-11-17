The best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II SP-R 208 loadout | Digital Trends

Since the pacing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is much slower than in previous entries, coming equipped with a sniper rifle is an effective tactic, especially on 6v6 or Ground war maps. This is because you can use it to hold down a particular area, and if you’re patient enough, your foes will walk right into your line of sight. Modern Warfare II has a slew of different snipers and marksman rifles available, each with unique characteristics. One of the best choices for aggressive playstyles is the SP-R 208, a marksman rifle that returns from Modern Warfare 2019.

But which attachments should you use on this weapon? Here’s the best SP-R 208 loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

SP-R 208 overview

The great thing about the SP-R 208 is that it’s a lightweight option that still has the capability to earn a one-hit elimination. This means you’ll be unstoppable if you prioritize using attachments for aim down sights speed, allowing you to have your target lined up before they can fire a shot at you. The SP-R isn’t great for super long distances due to its slower bullet velocity, but if you stick to battles within a 100-meter range, you’ll do well with this weapon. But what’s the best way to build it?

The best SP-R 208 loadout

Recommended attachments:

Laser Schlager PEQ Box IV Optic SP-X 80 6.6X Stock ZRL T70 Pad Extension Comb Aim-Assist 406 Bolt FSS ST87 Bolt

Since you’ll be building this version of the SP-R 208 for fast ADS speed and agile movement, you’ll want to avoid equipping anything that boosts accuracy. Typically, accuracy-enhancing attachments severely penalize ADS times, so this particular build is meant for speed above anything else.

First, use the Schlager PEQ Box IV Laser, which boosts the weapon’s ADS speed. This attachment has no penalties. Next, we recommend the SP-X 80 6.6X Optic, offering plenty of zoom, along with the ability to swap between 6.6x and 11x magnification. If you’re comfortable with this weapon’s iron sights, you can remove the Optic completely, but this does make it difficult to land your shots.

Next, we recommend the ZRL T70 Pad Extension Stock for faster crouch movement speed, sprint speed, and ADS times. From there, apply the Aim-Assist 406 Comb for better sprint-to-fire speed and ADS speed. Then, finish off the build with the FSS ST87 Bolt, which features faster rechambering speed. This makes it easier to pull off back-to-back shots.

