The Division Heartland Gets Rating From ESRB, Suggesting Release Is Coming Up Soon

The Division Heartland, Ubisoft’s upcoming free-to-play Division game, has been rated for release in America, which suggests the game might be set to launch relatively soon.

The ESRB database contains a listing for Heartland on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The ratings group assigned the title an M rating, which is the same rating as The Division and The Division 2. The ratings description doesn’t give much away, but it does mention how players will take on the role of an elite government agent trying to restore order.