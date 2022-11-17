The energy transition will fail unless industry fixes wind power issues, Siemens Energy CEO says

Wind turbine blades photographed at a Siemens Gamesa facility in Hull, England, in January 2022. Paul Ellis | AFP | Getty Images

The CEO of Siemens Energy on Wednesday argued that the energy transition would fail unless his industry addressed a number of issues currently facing the wind power sector. In an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe,” Christian Bruch said his firm was “in the heart of the energy transition” but noted that there were “challenges in wind” especially when it came to supply chains. “Never forget, renewables like wind roughly, roughly, need 10 times the material [compared to] … what conventional technologies need,” he said. “So if you have problems on the supply chain, it hits … wind extremely hard, and this is what we see.” “And this, unfortunately, obviously, leads to the situation [where] … it impacts the overall group results substantially.”

Read more about energy from CNBC Pro

On Wednesday, Siemens Energy said its “overall performance” had been “held back by the negative development at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, ” a wind turbine manufacturer in which it has a majority stake. In a statement, Siemens Energy said its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization — and special items — had fallen to 379 million euros (around $393.8 million) compared to 661 million euros for the 2021 fiscal year. “While Gas and Power benefited from its turnaround plan and saw adjusted EBITA rise sharply, the increase was more than offset by a wider loss at SGRE,” it added. This was “due to difficulties in the ramp-up of the 5.X onshore platform as well as supply chain delays.” Siemens Energy posted a net loss of 647 million euros against a 560 million euro loss in the previous year but also reported a record order backlog of 97.4 billion euros. “Due to the widening loss, and the challenges facing the company now and in the coming year, the executive board of Siemens Energy will suggest to the Supervisory Board not to propose a dividend for 2022 at its annual shareholder meeting in February 2023,” it added. New management has been installed at SGRE — which has faced a period of turbulence — and Siemens Energy on Wednesday also referenced its announcement in May of a “voluntary cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares in SGRE.” Overall, Bruch appeared optimistic about Siemens Gamesa’s prospects. “I think we have seen now that we have initiated all the relevant measures, and with Jochen Eickholt [SGRE’s new CEO], have a person on board who is step after step, tackling the different elements going forward.” “And I’m confident that we can tap into this mid-term and long-term fantastic potential of wind, which is there,” he said. “And to be crystal clear, [the] energy transition without wind energy does not work.”

‘No option but to fix it’