The Last Kingdom film theory sees Aethelstan kills his brother

The Last Kingdom fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Netflix film, Seven Kings Must Die. The film takes place after Uhtred (played by Alexander Dreymon) has claimed back Bebbanburg. With the movie seemingly based on Bernard Cornwell’s last two novels, there could be a tragic death.

Will Aelfweard be killed in Seven Kings Must Die?

Production has now finished on the upcoming feature-length film and details of the plot are being kept under wraps.

However, as the film is expected to bring Uhtred’s journey to an official end, it is taking inspiration from the last of Cornwell’s Saxon Stories.

This means plot points from Sword of Kings and War Lord could feature, and there are some major losses still to come.

Aelfweard (Ewan Horrocks) was stuck in the middle of a family feud in the fourth season of The Last Kingdom.

His grandfather Aethelhelm (Adrian Schiller) wanted him to be king but the odds were in Aethelstan’s (Harry Gilby) favour.

