The Valorant skins in 2022’s Give It Back Bundle are pretty damn good

The Give Back Bundle, a Valorant skin bundle of old yet gold cosmetics, was first introduced in 2021 as Riot’s way of putting revenue from its FPS game to good use. In 2022, the developer is set to continue the tradition by rolling out a new quartet that features some of Valorant’s best weapon skins. Players can grab the complete set or individual skins from their store on November 16.

Each year, Valorant gets roughly 30 exorbitant skin lines, each costing a rather significant amount. While all in-game cosmetics are unique, the Premium guns are the ultimate holy grail. They may put a strain on your wallet, but over-the-top VFX, sound elements, and exquisite exterior are worth every penny. Players often pass over the new bundles but regret it later when the skins’ crisp sound elements make waves.

Give Back Bundles are rare, but they are an excellent way for players to buy their favourite skins that may not return to the store otherwise. Riot lets the community pick each skin in the set, and fan-favourite Forsaken makes an appearance this time.

From October 21 to 23, players voted for their favourite skins to be included in the Give Back 2022 bundle. Here are the final results:

Neptune Vandal

Gaia’s Vengeance Ghost

Forsaken Operator

Magepunk Spectre.

The bundle also includes an exclusive Give Back 2022 Bundle gun buddy, card, and spray. While all skins are highly sought after, most players will aim to cop the Forsaken Operator, the iconic Reaver bundle’s twin. The Magepunk Spectre is equally popular, but the player base is still split over the Vandal pick.

This is Riot’s second in-game charity campaign following last year’s Give Back Bundle, which generated $5.5 million, out of which 50% of proceeds were transferred to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund. This year’s campaign will likely be a bigger success, thanks to better skins and a much bigger player market.

Fans can grab the lavish skins from their store from November 16 through November 30.

This skin bundle is not all that’s new, though. Read up on the Valorant patch notes for the 5.10 update for long-awaited Cypher buffs that might help you break into the Valorant Immortal leaderboard in the current episode.