This Small Island Plans to Become the First Digital Nation to Preserve Its Culture

Tuvalu Island plans to become the first digital nation to preserve its history and culture amidst the fear of the island getting submerged in water.

Tuvalu is an island with a population of around 12,000 in the South Pacific Island. The United Nations classified the island as “extremely vulnerable” to climate change. There is a fear that the island might get submerged in the ocean due to the rising sea level.

The rising sea level threatens the island’s landmarks, history, and culture. According to a Reuters report, up to 40% of the capital district is underwater at high tide, and the entire country will be submerged by the end of the century.

In COP26, Tuvalu’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Simon Kofe, gave a speech while standing in an ocean to create awareness about climate change and sea level rise. COP26 is an abbreviation for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference held in 2021.

Tuvalu: The First Digital Nation

Although the foreign minister boldly put out the nation’s concerns in COP26, he believes that the world has not acted. Finally, he announced through a video that they have no choice except to become the world’s first digital nation. The video represents an islet that will likely be one of the first spots in Tuvalu to be submerged by rising sea levels.

“Our land, our ocean, our culture are the most precious assets of our people and to keep them safe from harm, no matter what happens in the physical world, we will move them to the cloud,” says Simon Kofe.

They want to preserve their country’s identity online to remind upcoming generations what their home once looked like. Their digital nation aims to provide an online presence that can allow them to continue to function as a state

Countries moving towards metaverse.

The metaverse economy is expected to boom, and the nations don’t want to be left behind. The Seongnam city of South Korea plans to recreate its town in the metaverse. Not to mention, the citizens will be provided access to municipal information and services using non-fungible token (NFT) identification.

Also, Seoul, the capital city of South Korea, announced the creation of a metaverse “allowing citizens to conveniently meet with avatar officials to deal with civil complaints and consultations.”

With the growing adoption, certain harmful elements are likely to commit crimes in the metaverse. The Ajman police announced that they plan to become the first police agency to provide its services through metaverse technology. It is necessary to be on the best of behavior not just in the physical world but in the virtual world as well because the Police will now monitor you in the virtual world.

