Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lucinda Russell team send chasing debutant to Newcastle



Newcastle’s Gosforth Park hosts some decent jumping on Thursday with a Lucinda Russell chase debutant facing the in-form Hidden Commander, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.48 Newcastle – Hidden Commander heads sextet

Only six runners line up in the Follow @attheraces On Twitter Handicap Chase (2:48) but it looks a tricky heat to solve, with likely favourite Hidden Commander coming here after winning last week by a head at the track.

He faces some better rivals here though and is up 7lb for that victory, with Lucinda Russell’s Rowdy Rustler making chase debut off a nice mark of 109.

The seven-year-old has since had a wind operation, while Geryville comes here with some decent form for the Micky Hammond team.

2.13 Newcastle – 14 runners in hot handicap hurdle

In the previous heat, 14 go to post for the Off The Fence On youtube.com/attheraces Handicap Hurdle (2:13) including a pair of last time out winners.

Lock Down Luke won last time for the Jackie Stephen team at Kelso although is something of a specialist at that venue.

Lucky Lover Boy has won four of his last six and finished second in the other pair for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero team – he is the likely favourite and won’t be far away if maintaining that level of form.

1.03 Newcastle – England’s Fenland Tiger chases hat-trick

The Download The At The Races App Handicap Hurdle (1:03) is another very competitive heat with 15 runners lining up although they all look to have Sam England’s Fenland Tiger to beat.

The six-year-old has won his last two at Hexham and Carlisle, although this looks the toughest race he has faced for a while, with last time out winner Bouncing Bobby going for the Martin Todhunter team.

Peter Kavanagh will claim a handy 5lb off his back, whilst Great Raffles makes seasonal reappearance for Micky Hammond after winning twice at the end of the last campaign.

