Top 10 fixed term cash ISAs with high interest now

Terms then vary for each year of interest gained if the deposit is withdrawn prematurely. For example, no interest will be paid if the account is closed before the first year of the anniversary, while interest will be paid at one percent less than the applicable rate of interest if it’s closed after one year – and so on.

Placing fourth and fifth, also with AERs of 4.65 are two more accounts from State Bank of India; its 3 Year Cash ISA Fixed Deposit and its 5 Year Cash ISA Fixed Deposit.

The same rules apply; the accounts require a minimum deposit of £5,000, interest is applied on maturity, and partial withdrawals and transfers are not permitted.

In sixth place is Kent Reliance’s Cash ISA 2 Year Fixed Rate (Issue 62) with an AER of 4.4 percent.

A minimum deposit of £1,000 is required to open this two-year bond and interest can be paid away or compounded monthly or yearly. However, withdrawals are subject to a 180-day loss of interest penalty.

Placing seventh is Yorkshire Building Society’s Fixed Rate Cash e-ISA with an AER of 4.4 percent.

A minimum deposit of £100 is required to open the account and interest is paid annually. Early closure is permitted but will be subject to 180 days’ loss of interest. The term for this account will end on December 31, 2025.

Eighth on the list is Yorkshire Building Society’s Fixed Rate Cash ISA with an AER of 4.4 percent.

The same rules apply; a minimum £100 deposit is required and early access will be subject to 180 days’ loss of interest.