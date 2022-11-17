Tragedy as body of missing TV script writer found

Police have discovered a body in the search for missing BAFTA winning TV scriptwriter Nick Fisher who vanished with his dog. Mr Fisher, who worked for five years as the Sun’s film critic, was last seen buying a cup of tea at a hotel in Dorset about 5pm on Tuesday.
A manhunt was launched with police urging people to look out for Mr Fisher’s Nissan Navara truck.
However, Thursday afternoon police found a body that is believed to be Mr Fisher’s.
Although the body hasn’t yet been formally identified, the family of Mr Fisher has been informed.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and the Dorset coroner has been informed.
Mr Fisher was a BAFTA-winning TV writer with a number of credits in film, radio, stage, print journalism and books.
In 2006 he won a BAFTA Children’s Award for Best Drama for the comedy The Giblet Boys.
He also wrote scripts for EastEnders and has written a crime thriller novel.
Chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, a friend of Mr Fisher, posted an appeal to find him on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.
Tom Parker Bowles, Jonathan Ross and Piers Morgan all shared his post.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and HM Coroner has been notified.
“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Nick at this extremely difficult time.
“We would like to thank everyone who assisted with the searches, as well as the public for their help in providing information.”
