Travel Advisory Issued On Sunshine Skyway Bridge Thursday Morning: FHP

While the bridge is open, drivers are advised to use caution when going in either direction.
The four-lane cable-stayed concrete bridge with northbound and southbound lanes is part of I-275 and U.S. Highway 19. It connects Pinellas and Manatee counties.
The bridge closes when there are maximum sustained winds of 40 mph or higher. It most recently closed during Hurricane Ian at the end of September and Tropical Storm Nicole earlier this month.
As of Thursday at 8:43 a.m., the wind is blowing north-northeast at 20 mph in St. Petersburg with wind gusts up to 20 mph, according to AccuWeather. Throughout the day, wind speeds are expected to drop to 12 mph with gusts up to 23 mph.
