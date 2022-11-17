Twitter seems to be working on end-to-end encryption for DMs again | Engadget

Things aren’t exactly going smoothly at Twitter under Elon Musk’s chaotic stewardship, to put it mildly. But although reports suggest that engineers have been prohibited from deploying non-critical features and products, the company is working on a few updates. One of those is an attempt to salvage the Twitter Blue “verification” catastrophe. Another project that appears to be in the works is end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for direct messages.

As spotted by researcher Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter’s Android app includes code indicating that E2EE is on the way for DMs. Musk added fuel to the fire by replying to Wong’s tweet with a winking emoji — a strong indicator that E2EE is indeed in development for direct messages. We’ve contacted Twitter for confirmation, but Musk has dismantled the communications team.

Soon after Musk made a formal offer to buy Twitter in April, he wrote that “Twitter DMs should have end to end encryption like Signal, so no one can spy on or hack your messages,” so E2EE is clearly a subject that’s of interest to him. This wouldn’t be the first time that Twitter has looked into E2EE for direct messages, either. The company tested encrypted messaging in 2018, but that version of the feature never saw the light of day.