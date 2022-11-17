Union minister’s remarks on live-in relationship sparks row

New Delhi: Union Minister Kaushal Kishore’s remarks on live-in relationships in the aftermath of Shraddha’s murder have drawn a sharp reaction from Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi, who called for his sacking.

The Union minister blamed “educated girls” who leave parents and stay in live-in relationships with their partners, while stating that live-in relationships lead to crime.

He said, “Why are they living in live-in relationships? If they have to do so, there should be proper registration. If parents are not willing to publicly support such relationships, you should have a court marriage and then live together.”

He added, “Educated girls should not get into such relationships. They should learn from such incidents [Shraddha Walkar murder]. They should stay with someone with the approval of their parents.”

The remarks drew a sharp reaction from Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, who said in a tweet, “Surprised he didn’t say girls are responsible for being born into this nation. Shameless, heartless, and cruel, blame-the-woman-for-all-problems mentality continues to thrive.”

“If @PMOIndia really means what he says about women Shakti then he must sack this Union Minister immediately. We the women have had enough of carrying the burden of such patriarchal rubbish in the society,” she added in another tweet.

Aftab Poonawala had killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar after a domestic spat. He then chopped the body and kept the pieces in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at their home in South Delhi’s Mehrauli.

Later, he disposed of the pieces in parts of the capital. Walker’s father was against the inter-faith relationship.