Universal Credit changes will affect 600,000 Britons

Here’s how the standard allowance will increase for each eligible group:

Single and under 25 – from £265.31 to £292.11

Single and 25 or over – from £334.91 to £368.74

Living with partner and both under 25 – from £416.45 (for them both) to £458.51

Living with partner and either of one of them is 25 or over – from £525.72 (for them both) to £578.82.

Mr Hunt said: “I also decided to move back the managed transition people from Employment and Support Allowance onto Universal Credit to 2028.

“I will invest an extra £280million in DWP to crack down on benefit fraud and error over the next two years.

“The Government’s review on the state pension age will also be published early 2023.”

Confirming that benefits and state pensions will rise in line with inflation, the Chancellor told the Commons: “Today I also commit to uprate such benefits by inflation with an increase of 10.1%, that is an expensive commitment costing £11 billion.

“But it means 10 million working-age families will see a much-needed increase next year.

“On average, a family on universal credit will benefit next year by around £600. And to increase the number of households who can benefit from this decision I will also increase the benefit cap with inflation next year.”

He added: “To support the poorest pensioners, I have decided to increase the pension credit by 10.1% which is worth up to £1,470 for a couple and £960 for a single pensioner in our most vulnerable households.

“But the cost-of-living crisis is harming all pensioners so because we have taken difficult decisions elsewhere in this statement, I can today announce that we will fulfil our pledge to the country to protect the pensions triple-lock.