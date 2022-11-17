USD Toreros’ Tyus Edney talks hoops with CBS 8’s Jake Garegnani

He made one of the most famous shots in college basketball history. Now, Tyus Edney is hoping to bring that championship mentality to the University of San Diego.

“It’s just really a culture of winning and getting the guys to understand, you know, how hard it is and what type of commitment and dedication it takes to win basketball games and and to build a successful program,” Edney said.

In 1995, current Toreros head coach Steve Lavin was an assistant for the Bruins while Edney was the team’s point guard. UCLA would finish ranked number one in the final AP Poll earning them a top seed in the NCAA Men’s tournament that season. But, the Bruins would find themselves in big trouble against Missouri in the second round.

With less than five seconds to play UCLA’s season was on the brink of heartbreak as they trailed the the Tigers 74 to 73. That’s when Edney forever etched his name in the lore of college basketball.

Edney would go the length of the floor and sink a shot off the backboard to keep the Bruins season alive in dramatic fashion. UCLA would go on to win the National title.

“When you’re in it, and when it’s happening, you don’t realize how big of a big deal that was, you know, for everyone, and how important it was gonna be and I guess you appreciate it more and more as the years go on. And you see how much people appreciate that time and that team and just that whole run really,” Edney said.

When Steve Lavin took the job here in San Diego back in April of this year Edney got the call to join his staff. For Tyus it wasn’t hard decision.

“We actually started at UCLA. He he was the assistant in his first year and I was a freshman. So when ‘Lav’ (Lavin) came calling, I had to say yes.”

The Toreros are out to a 3-0 start to the season.

