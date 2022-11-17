Walk the ramp on Metaverse: Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour enters the Metaverse

Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour

The 16th edition of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour , powered by the Fashion Design Council of India, has reimagined its legacy of 16 years to bring a more innovative edition this year.

In its cutting-edge new avatar, the Fashion Tour steps into the Metaverse with an industry-first move to create a first-of-its-kind amalgamation of fashion and technology.

As a first mover in the Metaverse in India, the Fashion Tour has launched ‘Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour Park’ in Decentraland, a global web3 platform, where only renowned global brands have created an immersive metaverse experience for their fans. The Fashion Tour Park features multiple interactive areas, gamified zones and showcase areas, with several engaging activities in store for users to interact with throughout the duration of the tour.

Users can start at the Lounge, a zone that houses all the information about Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Park, where they can claim a free ‘Proof of Attendance NFT’ from the POAPBooth. Users can then head to The Ramp , where they can strike a pose, walk the ramp as the showstopper or watch the live streams of the ultra-glamourous fashion shows from the Fashion Tour itself.

Then at the Designer & Trial Zone, users can try on and buy one-of-a-kind wearable NFTs from renowned designers of the tour – Shantnu and Nikhil, Amit Aggarwal, Falguni Shane Peacock and Kunal Rawal. There are even different & unique Selfie Spots all around the Fashion Tour Park, where users can take a selfie and share it on social media with #BlendersPrideGlasswareFashionTour #MadeOfPride #MyLifeMyPride for a chance to win exclusive passes to the stellar shows of the tour.

And then there’s The Metaverse Treasure Hunt , an engaging activity where users must collect clues from across the Fashion Tour Park arena to stand a chance to get their hands on an iPhone 13, stylish Bluetooth earphones worth Rs 15,ooo or online shopping vouchers worth Rs 5,000. The Hunt begins on December 1, 2022.

But the most exciting attraction is India’s first metaverse-exclusive fashion show, set to take place at the Fashion Tour Park on December 10, 2022. This metaverse fashion show will feature outfits from the ‘ Style Gallery ’ exhibit of the Fashion Tour called the ‘This is not a T-shirt’ project. These unique T-shirt outfits are designed by 60 designers & homegrown fashion labels, who have embellished or even deconstructed the basic T-shirt into a design celebrating their authentic interpretation of the four themes of the Fashion Tour.

Guests attending the exclusive shows of the Fashion Tour at the 4 city editions will also have the opportunity to ‘Step into the Metaverse’ – an experience zone that extends various elements from Fashion Tour Park metaverse platform. Guests can interact with a Smart Mirror, where they can try on unique wearable NFTs designed by the Fashion Tour designers, take selfies in the outfits and even get their hands on the outfits by buying these one-of-a-kind wearable NFTs – an incredible new experience for the fashion & lifestyle elite.