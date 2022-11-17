Walker Labs Unveils New Metaverse Game Built in Unreal Engine 5 – NFTgators

Quick take:

Walker Labs has unveiled its upcoming game. Walker World is a multi-player metaverse game built in Unreal Engine 5, the open-source advanced real-time 3D creation tool that allows creators to make content with photoreal visuals and immersive experiences.

The game is tailor-made for the metaverse with multi-platform interoperability, allowing players to take their 3D characters to other gaming environments.

The metaverse is generally described as a 3D virtual space where people can interact immersively through gaming, virtual concerts, and other experiential events.

In Walker World, players can create, own, and upgrade characters called Walkers. The game also allows users to buy and sell in-game items including weapons and territories.

Source: Walker World/YouTube

Walker World is an open-world multiplayer third-person science-fiction zombie shooter-adventure. In the trailer, Walkers can be seen running and shooting zombies in utopian worlds connected by what looks like interworld gateways. The Walker World game is expected to launch in 2023.

Commenting on the trailer release, Daniel Branteström, co-founder of Walker Labs, said: “Our goal with Walker World is to be a market-defining, AAA-quality game and immersive experience and we are beyond thrilled to unveil the first glimpses of it. Our team is so proud of the story, the Walker characters and the world we’re building. We see the metaverse as the next evolution of interoperable gaming, and Walker World takes full advantage of those possibilities.”

The unveiling of Walker World was also accompanied by an announcement of a $2 million funding round led by Merit Circle and Citizen X. The fundraising also attracted participation from Kevin Lin, Futureverse and Altered State Machine, among others.

Marco van den Heuvel, CEO of Merit Circle commented: “Walker Labs understands the future of games without losing sight of what actually makes them fun. Their growing team already has some really impressive titles under their belts and what I’ve already seen of Walker World is stunning. The story Walker Labs has written is so inventive and satisfying I believe players are going to be blown away — and designing for the metaverse means this game can go places never before imagined.”

