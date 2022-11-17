Want some new Switch games? eShop Black Friday sale live NOW

If you’re looking to pick up some brand new games for your Nintendo Switch, then now is the time to do it. Nintendo has just launched its Black Friday eShop sale for 2022. The Nintendo Switch Black Friday sale features discounts on over 1,000 games, including first-party hits like Mario Odyssey and Zelda Skyward Sword, as well as fan-favourite third-party games such as Disney Dreamlight Valley and Grand Theft Auto Trilogy.

If you need another incentive to pick up some bargains, Nintendo has confirmed that Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members will receive double Gold Points for all purchases until the end of January next year.

Worth 10% of the price paid, the points can be used against future purchases made in the eShop. Spend enough money and you can essentially pick up a game for free.

Nintendo explains more: “For example, if you purchase Splatoon 3, you will receive Gold Points worth up to £5 (£2.50 additional) to spend on your next Nintendo eShop purchase.

Gold Points are typically added to your account within 24-hours, although in my experience they’re usually added instantly.

As for the Black Friday discounts, the sale lasts until 3pm GMT UK time on November 30.

Highlights include Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and Skyward Sword for £33.29, FIFA 23 for £20.99, Disney Dreamlight Valley for £21.99 and Skyrim for £24.99. If you’ve never played it, you absolutely must pick up Inside £1.79!C

More highlights can be seen below….