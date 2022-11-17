Warning issued to drivers as 6.6 million use phones when driving

Distraction is a leading cause of accidents, with a fifth (19 percent) happening as the driver wasn’t paying attention. Those distractions include reaching in a bag, not being able to see through the windscreen and using mobile phones.

Experts at Vitality car insurance have revealed that Brits aren’t paying attention on the roads, with 6.6 million admitting to having used their phone when driving.

Whilst 88 percent claim they are a safe driver, a fifth (19percent) admit that being distracted and not paying attention was the cause of their most recent car accident or incident.

In addition to using their phone, one in six admit to having smoked or vaped while driving.

More than one in seven, however, have decided to drive without being able to see fully through the windscreen or have reached into a bag to look for something whilst on the move in the car.

READ MORE: Drivers warned not to leave ‘unexpected’ items in cars overnight