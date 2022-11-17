Warzone 2.0: How to fix keeps crashing issue on PC & system requirements

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is finally out and available to play, but lots of 2.0 players on PC are looking for a fix to resolve a keeps crashing dilemma that is apparent despite meeting Activision’s system requirements.

While Warzone 2.0 is now out, Call of Duty fans shouldn’t forget there is also the release of a mobile version to anticipate. You are able to pre-register for the mobile version right now on Google Play, but its launch isn’t scheduled until sometime in 2023.

We cannot wait until the release of the Mobile version, but for now players simply want to play Activision’s battle royale sequel on computers.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II | Modern Warfare II Accolades Trailer BridTV 11486 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II | Modern Warfare II Accolades Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/L5Tee_UjMEk/hqdefault.jpg 1129404 1129404 center 13872

How to fix Warzone 2 keeps crashing on PC

One of the ways to fix the Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 keeps crashing on PC dilemma is by making sure your video drivers are all up to date.

Another potential resolution suggested by Activision support is shutting down all applications running in the background and making sure your PC is running a compatible version of windows 10. Also make sure your computer is in a cool and well-ventilated place.

Away from the official Activision hymn sheet, you may want to try running the game in admin mode. Or, if it’s crashing in admin mode, try playing not as an administrator.

You can also try repairing the game files on Steam and battle.net to see if anything is corrupted. Another suggestion is turning down the quality of graphics via the in-game settings. You’re better off just resetting all of the Quality Presets to recommended.

2.0 system requirements

Below are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 on PC via Steam:

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10 64 Bit (latest update)

Windows® 10 64 Bit (latest update) P rocessor: Intel® Core™ i3-6100 / Core™ i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen™ 3 1200

Intel® Core™ i3-6100 / Core™ i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen™ 3 1200 M emory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM G raphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 960 or AMD Radeon™ RX 470 – DirectX 12.0 compatible system

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 960 or AMD Radeon™ RX 470 – DirectX 12.0 compatible system D irectX: Version 12

Version 12 N etwork: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 125 GB available space

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows® 11 64 Bit (latest update)

Windows® 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows® 11 64 Bit (latest update) P rocessor: Intel® Core™ i5-6600K / Core™ i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen™ 5 1400

Intel® Core™ i5-6600K / Core™ i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen™ 5 1400 M emory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM G raphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon™ RX 580 – DirectX 12.0 compatible system

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon™ RX 580 – DirectX 12.0 compatible system D irectX: Version 12

Version 12 N etwork: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 125 GB available space

Show all

In other news, Warzone 2.0: What is DMZ mode? CoD MW2 factions & how to play