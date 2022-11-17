Warzone 2 season 1 release date, guns, operators, and more

If you’re looking for information on Warzone 2 season 1, we’ve got your back. The sequel to one of the world’s most popular battle royale games is here, and with it comes the first of many seasons of new cosmetics, in-game events, and weapons.

Each future season of Warzone 2 will likely have a theme, with some of the original Warzone seasons going as far as changing the map itself. Some of the most notable changes from the original Warzone were the addition of Nakatomi Plaza from Die Hard for the 80’s Action Hero update and the spooky overhaul of the entire map for the Haunting of Verdansk.

Warzone 2 season 1 release date

The Warzone 2 season 1 release date was November 16. This is the same day as the Warzone 2 release date itself. With the release comes the DMZ game mode, a new battle pass, several new store bundles, and four new weapons.

Warzone 2 season 1 new weapons

Since the battle pass uses sectors rather than tiers to unlock new stuff. To get the new weapons, you need to spend battle pass tokens in each sector to advance to a bordering sector. Here are the new Warzone 2 guns that come with Warzone 2 season 1:

Victus XMR – a sniper rifle you can unlock via battle pass at sector A7 after unlocking all four rewards.

– a sniper rifle you can unlock via battle pass at sector A7 after unlocking all four rewards. BAS-P – an SMG you can unlock via battle pass at sector A6 after unlocking all four rewards.

– an SMG you can unlock via battle pass at sector A6 after unlocking all four rewards. Chimera – an assault rifle unlockable via weapon challenge later in the season.

– an assault rifle unlockable via weapon challenge later in the season. M13B – an assault rifle unlockable via weapon challenge later in the season.

Warzone 2 season 1 new operators

Here are the new operators who are in Warzone 2 season 1:

Zeus – unlocked with the purchase of battle pass at sector A0.

– unlocked with the purchase of battle pass at sector A0. Klaus – unlocked via a separate store purchase.

– unlocked via a separate store purchase. Gaz – unlocked via a separate store purchase.

There are also new operator skins for existing characters, which you can unlock in the following sectors:

‘The Unseen’ (KorTac) – sector A9

– sector A9 ‘Ursidae’ (Zero) – sector A11

– sector A11 ‘Blackout’ (Roze) – sector A18

With the World Cup kicking off soon, a series of operators based on real-life football players are coming to Warzone 2, all purchasable from the store.

Here are the operators being released with the Modern Warfare FC update:

Neymar Jr. – coming on November 21.

– coming on November 21. Paul Pogba – coming on November 25.

– coming on November 25. Lionel Messi – coming on November 29.

Warzone 2 third-person mode

With the release of season 1, Warzone 2 now has a third-person playlist that changes from week to week, welcoming in those players who enjoy marvelling at their operator and peeking around corners. This mode will not be available for DMZ.

It’s unclear whether these third-person playlists will be specific to the battle royale portion of Warzone 2 or if modes like DMZ will also be getting in on the action.

That’s everything you need to know about Warzone 2 season 1. If the release of the new battle royale game wasn’t enough, this season kicks off what should be an action-packed year of new content. If you’re looking at those new weapons and wondering how they fit into your current setup, we have the best Warzone 2 loadouts to take away some of those headaches.