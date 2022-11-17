Wedding ‘bloodbath brawl’ sees nine men sentenced





The wedding reception on June 26 at the Daresbury Park Hotel in Warrington, Cheshire, involved 50 people and caused “extensive damage”. The fight which saw chairs, tables, coat stands, and glasses thrown across the room and fire extinguishers used to attack people was observed by children.

Chester Crown Court heard the details of the event from a barman who was helping with the catering for the 150 wedding guests. Prosecutor Robert Philpotts told the court that the barman saw three men starting to argue around 11pm. When he returned 15 minutes later from the main bar, the fight had developed into a mass brawl. CCTV footage was shown to the court which featured glassware and chairs being thrown while a sweet cart was toppled, and displays were ripped down.

Despite local police being called to the scene, they retreated and called for backup after seeing the “mayhem” and feeling unable to deal with it alone. To bring the situation under control, 30 police cars filled with dozens of police officers and a patrol of armed backup officers had to attend the scene. Mugshots of those arrested showed one man with a bloody face and following the incident, Warrington Hospital declared a major incident though only three people went to hospital with minor injuries. Judge Simon Berkson condemned the brawl saying it would have been “truly shocking” for the other guests. READ MORE: Question Time audience members slam Tories over ‘Brexit disaster’

He added: "The events of that day were truly shocking to anyone who saw them…For those present and innocent, one can only imagine the fear. "What should have been a happy occasion, a wedding, turned into a bloodbath. "The suite was set up for a celebration, with a DJ playing music, people dancing and enjoying themselves. This came to an end when violence broke out." The "extensive" damage caused by the fight saw the Stokes family pay over £16,000 to the hotel. Alongside this, £300 of alcohol was stolen, the wedding planner's belongings worth £2,400 were wrecked while glass was also stolen to use as a weapon. Four defendants from the Stokes family were sentenced at Chester Crown Court on Monday November 14 while a further five were handed sentences on Wednesday.

