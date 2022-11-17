Categories
West Florida swimmers Clements, Mims and Loper win PNJ’s Athlete of the Week


(From L-to-R) West Florida's Kaylee Loper, Jennifer Mims and Taylor Clements are the latest PNJ Athlete of the Week winners for the 2022-23 school year.

Congratulations to the latest PNJ Athlete of the Week winners for the 2022-23 school year: Taylor Clements, Jennifer Mims and Kaylee Loper from the West Florida Tech girls swim and dive team. 

Clements, a freshman, and Mims, a junior, garnered 59.84 percent of the total vote in the PNJ’s online poll held after the Oct. 10-15 playing period. Meanwhile, Loper, a junior, garnered 58.65 percent of the vote of the PNJ poll held after the Oct. 31-Nov. 5 playing period.

Each winner is awarded a one-of-a-kind PNJ.com Athlete of the Week shirt provided by BSN SPORTS.

Clements and Mims produced perfect meets to lead the Jaguars girls swim team to a team win at the Escambia County Championships. Mims took wins in the 1-meter dive and the 100-yard freestyle while earning a win as part of 400 freestyle relay. Clements was victorious in the 100 breaststroke and 50 freestyle. She assisted West Florida’s win in the 200-yard medley relay. Both Mims and Clements were a part of a win in the 200 freestyle relay.  



