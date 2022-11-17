West Jackson family dealing with sewage overflow in backyard

A west Jackson family is dealing with a smelly case of raw sewage in their backyard. A sign that says, “Caution: sewage overflow; avoid bodily contact with water,” was placed by the city a few feet away from Chessica Winford’s backyard in the Queens neighborhood. She said city workers placed the warning there because of the chronic sewage issue.”It’s just disgusting,” Winford said. “It’s showing that it’s a sewage overflow, so why wouldn’t y’all do something about it? We can smell it in the air.”The stench is so thick that Winford said she wears a mask while in her backyard. The main sewage line comes out of a manhole next door and leaks into her backyard. Winford is frustrated because she has two young children who she said could easily step into the hole. Winford said she’s tried to get the city of Jackson to come fix it. She’s called the Public Works Department and has visited the city’s office but hasn’t had any success.The city of Jackson is looking into the matter.

A west Jackson family is dealing with a smelly case of raw sewage in their backyard.

A sign that says, “Caution: sewage overflow; avoid bodily contact with water,” was placed by the city a few feet away from Chessica Winford’s backyard in the Queens neighborhood. She said city workers placed the warning there because of the chronic sewage issue.

“It’s just disgusting,” Winford said. “It’s showing that it’s a sewage overflow, so why wouldn’t y’all do something about it? We can smell it in the air.”

The stench is so thick that Winford said she wears a mask while in her backyard. The main sewage line comes out of a manhole next door and leaks into her backyard. Winford is frustrated because she has two young children who she said could easily step into the hole.

Winford said she’s tried to get the city of Jackson to come fix it. She’s called the Public Works Department and has visited the city’s office but hasn’t had any success.

The city of Jackson is looking into the matter.