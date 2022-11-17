What Aaron Carter’s Relationship With His Mom Looked Like

Aaron Carter was an American rapper, singer, and television personality. He rose to fame due to hit music singles before he was even ten years old. In the early 2000s, Carter was a pop sensation and was best known for his song “I Want Candy.” His brother, Nick Carter, is a member of the Backstreet Boys, which allowed Carter to tour the country with the boy band. Though Carter fell out of popularity, he was preparing to make a comeback in the music industry.





Unfortunately, Aaron Carter passed away on November 5th, 2022. The musician has had an ongoing struggle with mental health and substance addiction. Before his death, Carter had a complicated relationship with his family—especially his mother Jane Carter. Let’s get into what Aaron Carter’s relationship with his mother was like before his death.

8/8 Who Was Aaron Carter?

Aaron Carter was an American rapper and singer. Carter entered the music industry at a very young age. He first started releasing music before he was even ten years old. I’m the early 2000s, Carter toured the country with his brother Nick Carter, as Nick is a member of the famous group the Backstreet Boys. Carter also appeared on various reality shows with his family over the years. He is best known for his hit song “I Want Candy,” which he released in 2000. The rapper was preparing for a comeback, but unfortunately that will not happen.

Carter died on November 5th, 2022 due to his ongoing struggle with mental health and substance abuse. He is lived on by his 11-month old son Prince, whom Carter shared with ex-fiancé Melanie Martin.

7/8 Aaron Carter Struggled With Mental Health

Aaron Carter has struggled with his mental health for a very long time. Being forced into fame at such a young age can take a toll on a person’s mental state. In September 2019, Carter went public with his diagnosis of multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, anxiety, and manic depression.

Carter took medication for his mental health, but he also self-medicated with drugs and alcohol. Carter was very transparent with his usage of marijuana for his anxiety. His substance abuse caused him to attend several rehabilitation centers over the years in an attempt to get sober.

6/8 How Did Aaron Carter Pass Away?

Though Aaron Carter died at the beginning of November and his body has since been cremated, his exact cause of death was stated as “differed” according to the death certificate released by TMZ. He was found dead in his bathtub at his residence in Lancaster, California.

Law enforcement found canisters of compressed air in the apartment, and it is well known that Carter struggled with substance abuse. He had been to rehab multiple times over the years and had spoken about his struggle maintaining sobriety. While still not known, it is assumed the fight against addiction played a part in the rapper’s unfortunate death.

5/8 Aaron Carter’s Father And Sister Also Died

Tragedy is unfortunately a common theme for the Carter family. Aaron Carter’s death was not the first death in the nuclear family. Carter’s sister Leslie Carter died in January 2012 due to a drug overdose. Carter previously accused her of sexually assaulting him when they were children.

Carter’s father Robert Carter also passed away several years ago. In 2017, Robert died of a heart attack. Carter’s parents divorced in 2003, and the separation caused Carter to have a strained relationship with his father. He sadly did not have the opportunity to mend their relationship before his father died.

4/8 Did Aaron Carter’s Mother Steal From Him?

Aaron Carter’s complicated relationship began when he was very young. His introduction into the music industry happened when he was only seven years old, implying that his parents forced him into the career. Whether or not Carter held resentment for this against his mother is unclear, but his early fame certainly caused problems in their relationship.

Carter accused his mother Jane Carter of stealing money from him. The rapper reported that Jane had removed $100,000 from his bank account without his permission. He also claimed that his parents had not given him the money he had earned as a child star.

3/8 Aaron Carter And Mother Jane On Marriage Boot Camp

The Carter family has been involved with reality television many times over the years. The entirety of the family starred together in the show House of Carters, showing all siblings living together as they plan their futures. Aaron Carter’s parents, Robert and Jane Carter, also participated in the reality show Marriage Boot Camp.

In Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition, Carter joined his mother on the reality show. There were many hearts to hearts between the mother and son over the course of the show. At one point, Carter admitted he wished he had gotten emancipated from his parents. Clearly their relationship was rocky from the start, and being on the reality show did not help their situation.

2/8 Aaron Carter Was Estranged From His Family

Jane Carter was not the only family member Aaron Carter was estranged from. Over the years, Carter has had many issues with his siblings, specifically his twin sister Angel Carter and Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter. Carter’s brother actually had a restraining order taken out against him.

Nick Carter’s restraining order was filed a few weeks after Aaron Carter went public with his mental health diagnosis in 2019. The two brothers had a strained relationship for many years. Carter’s twin sister Angel also had a restraining order filed against him.

1/8 Were Aaron Carter And His Mother Speaking?

Aaron Carter clearly had a very strenuous relationship with family. With his father and sister Leslie Carter having died years ago, there were many tensions in the family. The restraining orders certainly did not suggest a healthy relationship amongst siblings. Carter also did not have a stable relationship with his mother.

It has been reported that Jane Carter flew to Los Angeles after the death of her son, but there is no indication that the two had been speaking leading up to his death. Given that Carter was estranged from the rest of the family, fans can assume they were not on good speaking terms. Nevertheless, fans have reached out to Carter’s mother and family to show their support during this hard time.