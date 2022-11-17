What to watch on Thursday: ‘Christmas With You’ airs on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment

Law & Order (NBC at 8) Shaw and Cosgrove work with a slain veteran’s daughter to find clues on his death; Price and Maroun untangle the stories of other service members to make a case. Walker (CW at 8) Walker hopes a memorable Thanksgiving will lure Stella home but things don’t go as planned after a member of the family is rushed to the hospital.

Ghost Adventures (Travel at 10) The crew heads out to a Southern California island that is reportedly overrun by the supernatural.

Alaska Daily (ABC at 10:01) Roz is frustrated that two missing women are not given the same amount of attention; Bob offers Roz and Eileen a much-needed lead.

Pickled (CBS at 9) Sixteen celebrities compete in a pickleball tournament to win the Colbert cup and benefit the nonprofit Comic Relief US.

Fleishman Is in Trouble (Hulu) Recently divorced Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg) navigates newfound online dating success as he handles the disappearance of his ex-wife, who left him with their two children and no hint of where she is or when she will return.

Dirty Little Secret (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) Lucy struggles with the repercussions of her mother’s hoarding and must decide whether she will continue to hide her mother’s secret or reveal it to the world.

A Christmas Story Christmas (HBO Max) In this follow-up to “A Christmas Story,” Ralphie, played by a returning Peter Billingsley, tries to give his kids a magical Christmas just like the one he had in his youth.

Christmas With You (Netflix) A pop star escapes the grandiosity of her daily life to grant a young fan’s wish in a small town, only to find new inspiration and romance; starring Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr.

I Am Vanessa Guillen (Netflix) This true-crime documentary covers the murder of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen, who was stationed at Fort Hood, Tex., and disclosed to her mother she was being sexually harassed before her death.

Dead to Me (Netflix) Season 3.

The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max) Season 2.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jessica Chastain, Martha Stewart, the Smile.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Michelle Williams, the winners of “Pickled.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Patrick Dempsey, Nicholas Hoult, the Backseat Lovers, Billy Gibbons.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Tracee Ellis Ross, Sosie Bacon, Erica Spera.