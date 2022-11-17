What’s Happening

ROE seeks Teacher of the MonthThe Regional Office of Education 21 collecting Teacher of the Month nominations for Massac County. The deadline is Sunday, Nov. 20. Each month, ROE is recognizing one outstanding educator and highlighting his/her achievements. To make a nomination, log onto roe21.org/teacher-of-the-month-november/. One person’s name will be randomly drawn by a member of the Partnership Against Chronic Truancy Team.

Cobden Christmas Shop is openThe Cobden Christmas Shop, 117 South Appleknocker, Cobden, is open weekends now through Dec. 17 — Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 1-4 p.m. and Friday afternoons by chance. Marking its 20th season, the shop is the primary fundraiser for the Union County Historical and Genealogy Society, an all-volunteer organization that owns and operates the Union County Museum. For more information, call 618-893-2865, 618-893-2567 or 618-893-2067.

Clothing closet open in JoppaJoppa United Methodist Church is hosting a free clothing closet twice a week. Offering men’s, women’s and children’s clothes, plus books and toys, the closet is open from 8 a.m. until noon on Mondays and Fridays at the church parsonage, 180 Pope St.

Rebuilding Together benefit is SaturdayThe annual benefit dinner and silent auction benefiting Metropolis Rebuilding Together, which is now Rehab Metropolis Homes, Inc., is Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Metropolis Elks Lodge, 104 W. Fourth St. Tickets are $25 each. Doors will open at 6 p.m. to browse the silent auction; dinner, prepared by Elk Lodge members, will be served at 7 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend. Rehab Metropolis Homes, Inc., is a not-for-profit organization that rehabilitates the houses of elderly, disabled and low-income homeowners; over 185 homes in Massac County have been rehabilitated. For more information about the dinner, to purchase tickets, to be a table host or to be a waiter or waitress, contact Rehab Metropolis Home president Sandy Dailey at 618-638-7138.

Ham radio operators meeting for breakfastSouthern Illinois Emergency Radio Association (SIERA) weekly breakfast meetings are at 10 a.m. Saturdays at Yesterday’s, 310 W. 10th St., Metropolis. The next meeting is Saturday, Nov. 19. All ham radio operators or any members of the public who are interested in learning more about the subject of ham radio is invited. For more information, email sierarc22@gmail.com.

Johnson County Genealogical & Historical Society meets SundayThe Johnson County Genealogical and Historical Society will meet at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, in the meeting room of the Vienna Public Library, located on the south side of the historic Vienna public square. Gary Hacker will provide a program on showboats on the inland waterways. Showboats provided entertainment for early settlers along the Ohio and Mississippi rivers in the 1800s through the early 1900s. Information and many photographs of these showboats will be a part of this program. The society’s meetings are free and everyone is welcome. For more information on the program or activities of the society, leave a message at 618-771-6877.

River-to-River Trail Society last fall hike is Nov. 26The River-to-River Trail Society will hold its 10th and final guided hike of the 2022 fall season on Saturday, Nov. 26. Bob Mulcahy will lead a hike of the Cove Hollow Trail in Jackson County. Hikers should meet at the Cedar Lake Boat Ramp (GPS 37.621480, -89.303670) at 10 a.m. to be shuttled to this hike of moderate difficulty (4.5 miles in length, taking three hours of hiking time). The hike is free and open to the public. Hiking sticks and boots or sturdy shoes are strongly recommended. Hikers should bring their own water and a snack. No dogs, please. For information, contact Mulcahy at 708-471-7500 or visit rivertorivertrail.net.

At the River monthly community dinner is Nov. 28At the River Ministries monthly community dinner is Monday, Nov. 28, at 5 p.m. at Metropolis Community Center, 900 W. 10th St. The chicken and dumplings meal will be followed by a time of worship and distribution of gifts. For transportation assistance, call 638-7561 by 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28. For more information on volunteering or sponsoring a meal, email atr62960@gmail.com.

Blood drive is Dec. 5The American Red Cross will have a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, in the gym of First Baptist Church Metropolis, 307 Massac Creek Road. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter Metropolis. To rapid pass through the pre-donation reading and health history questions, visit redcrossblood.org/rapidpass. All donors will receive a $10 gift card by email thanks to Amazon. Donors must be at least 17, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and feeling well on the donating day.

Yule Light Up The Night is Dec. 8Casually walk or run, or both, under the Christmas lights at Paducah’s Noble Park on Thursday, Dec. 8, during the Yule Light Up The Night 5K. Pre-register by Nov. 22 and receive a long-sleeved T-shirt. Race day registration will be available. Registration costs begin at $25. The adult 5K begins at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a Kids K at 6 p.m. for ages 12 and under. The park is located at 2801 Park Ave., Paducah. For more information, visit runsignup.com.