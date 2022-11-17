What’s on Guide to the Metaverse – Nov 18th – Nov 20th, 2022

Happy Thursday NFT fam! We hope you have all had a great week so far. It’s time to celebrate the weekend in NFT style. So, without further ado, below are this weekend’s metaverse NFT events highlights in Decentraland and Voxels.
Into the Bollyverse Encore Event
When: Friday, November 18 at 10:30PM UTC-8
Where: -22, -63
Back by popular demand, dive into the Bollyverse with us for a special encore event! Experience Bollywood like never before in this unforgettable Bollycoin x Metakey event in the metaverse!
PHUTURE – Phuture Saturday | LIVE at TRU Band Room
When: Saturday, November 19 at 10AM UTC-8
Where: 27, -118
Phuture is an NFT musician, cryptocomposer, emerged into web3 scene since late 2021. He states his independent electronic music roots back to jazz, blues and classics, taking advantage of modern electronic and analogue equipment to explicate his creative flow.
Sunday Coffee with Sinful and Tangpoko
When: Sunday, November 20 at 9AM UTC-8
Where: -100, -100
Join the crew at Doghouse for a chat.
Art & Music Event by The Guild
When: Friday, November 18 at 10AM
Where: Here
Celebration of the upcoming release of ‘dream recorder’ The music blueprint collection, made by the Guild, on the renowned async.art platform. It is the largest free Async mint up to date!
