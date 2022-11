Smith’s spot in season 10 is already confirmed given Hutton’s selfie and Krakow has also been sharing updates from the Hallmark set over the past few months.

Chris McNally, who plays Lucas, will also return, as will Molly Sullivan star Johannah Newmarch.

Fans can also expect to see the likes of Jack Wagner, Loretta Walsh and many others make their comebacks.

When Calls the Heart seasons 1-9 are available to stream on Hallmark TV and Lionsgate+ via Amazon Prime Video in the UK.