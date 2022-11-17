When Salman Khan reacted to Arpita-Aayush’s relationship: ‘Ab to main free mai films banauga’

Picture Credits: Instagram

Well, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s love story is nothing less than a beautiful love story. It was love at first sight for the Chogada actor and since then, the duo hase been shelling out major relationship goals.

On November 18, 2014, the loveable couple took wedding vows with each other and today they’re celebrating their 8 years of togetherness, and we’re beyond happy to celebrate their love.

SALMAN ’S FIRST MEETING WITH AAYUSH

A few years ago, during an interaction with a news portal, the Dabbang actor opened up about his first reaction when he learned about his sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s relationship.

He told Indian Express, “We were doing this film earlier. We still have the script. It was for me, but I had passed that age. The title of the film was My Punjabi Nikaah. So Sohail came to me saying that they are planning to look for somebody else. Sohail then told me that he had seen this guy at the gym and thought he is ideal for the character. So, after two days, I told him to sign that guy and go ahead, but Sohail told me that he’s not been coming to the gym. He used to be a regular, and then suddenly we couldn’t find him.”

While recalling the incident, the Bodyguard actor started smiling from ear to ear and further added, “Later, one day Arpita called. I stayed just one floor below her, but since, she called us, we all went to meet her. And, we see this boy standing with Arpita, my father and my mother. We had seen him around earlier too. And then Arpita said, ‘Dad, I want to marry him.’”

He said, “I asked her if he was the guy from the gym, and she said yes. I asked Sohail if he was the same guy he thought of for his film, and he said yes. So, I told him, ‘Abb toh main free mein film banaunga (I’ll make the film for free with him).”

For the unversed, Arpita and Aayush are blessed with two little munchkins Ahil and Ayat Sharma.

ON THE WORK FRONT

Salman Khan is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan along with Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill in lead roles.

Whereas, after working in Antim with bhaijaan, Aayush is all set for his new projects as he is getting into shape for them. The title is yet to be announced.