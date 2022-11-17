Where to Get Santa Photos with Your Pets in Rochester

Pretty soon we’ll start to see tons of photos of kids going to visit Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas. It’s super cute, I always loved to go see Santa during the holiday season! But what about those of us who don’t have kids? Well, if you’re a crazy pet person like me, you may want to bring your pet to get a photo with Santa. You’re in luck, there’s a spot in Rochester, MN that can make that happen!

Should I Bring My Cats to See Santa?

Do you think my cats would cooperate and let me take them to see Santa? The answer is probably a big heck no, but I’m such a crazy cat lady that I would absolutely love to have a picture of my cats with Santa, that would be the best. This event, however, maybe be just slightly easier for dog parents.

Bring Your Pet to Get a Photo with Santa in Rochester, MN

There’s a special one-day event in Rochester called Pet Night where you can bring your pet to visit Santa. It’s happening at the Apache Mall on Monday, December 5th. Santa will be waiting to meet your pets between 4 and 7 PM that day. While you don’t HAVE to have a reservation, it’s highly encouraged, according to their website.

Reservations are every 15 minutes so if you’re interested you may want to scoop up your spot now to get Fido in to see Santa! Man, I’d love to be the pet Santa. Being able to meet everyone’s dogs (and maybe cats?) would be so much fun.

