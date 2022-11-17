Who Plays Laramie on Yellowstone? Meet Hassie Harrison

Our readers support us. This post may contain affiliate links. We earn from qualifying purchases. Learn More

Hassie Harrison joined the cast of Yellowstone in season three. She plays Laramie, a barrel racer and ranch hand at Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

Hassie Harrison is an American actress born on March 20, 1990, in Dallas, Texas.

Laramie is the best friend of Mia, a fellow barrel racer, ranch hand, and Jimmy’s ex-friend. Laramie finds herself in a love triangle in the bunkhouse as she has a fling with Lloyd before becoming Walker’s girlfriend when he returns to the ranch.

Notable Hassie Harrison TV Shows and Movies

Heart of Dixie (2011–2015) as Lucy

The Iron Orchard (2018) as Mazie Wales

Tacoma FD (2019-present) as Lucy McConky

Yellowstone (2018-present) as Laramie

She Grew Up With the Cowboy Lifestyle

Born and raised in Texas, Harrison grew up immersed in the cowboy lifestyle. The cowboy way has always been a part of her life, and she is able to live it to the fullest with her role in Yellowstone.

lev radin / Shutterstock.com

“I grew up in Texas and I grew up around this cowboy culture. I’ve been riding horses eight hours a day and roping, you know, and leaning into the life. I think being up here in Montana vs. shooting somewhere like Utah and sound stages somewhere else – just helps you live the part. It just feels authentic inside of you,” said Harrison to Outsider.

Also read: 5 Yellowstone Actors Who are Cowboys in Real Life

She Attended College in Europe

Harrison got her love of acting from a young age, as her mother was involved in the Dallas children’s theater. At the age of 15, she began studying European Cinema in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Harrison also studied under Ivana Chubbuck, where she learned all about modern methods of film performance and creativity. In addition, she joined the Upright Citizens Brigade, an American improvisational theatre that teaches comedy skills to its students.

She Has Always Wanted to Star in a Western

Hassie Harrison as Laramie on Yellowstone

Harrison has always wanted to star in a Western. Fortunately for her, she found the perfect role as Lamarie in Yellowstone.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to work on a Western, I grew up in Texas, so I was thrilled to get to play a character that let me ride a horse,” said Harrison.

Harrison has grown close to many of the cast of Yellowstone. She also finds Montana to be a magical place and enjoys the time she spends there.

“Eden Brolin (Mia), Jen Landon (Teeter), and me are the three girls on the show, and we developed a real sisterhood. We’d go on hikes together and play poker and had a fun time,” she tells Town & Country.

Eden Brolin (Mia), Jen Landon (Teeter), and Hassie Harrison (Laramie) on the Yellowstone filming set.

She Enjoyed Her Time at Cowboy Bootcamp

To help prepare for her role as barrel racer Lamarie, Harrison attended cowboy boot camp. She spent plenty of time in the saddle sharpening her skills.

“One of my favorite parts of this experience was my week of cowboy camp; we did a rodeo at the end, which I won with three other people,” said Harrison.

Also read our actor guides on Forrie J Smith (Lloyd) and Ryan Bingham (Walker).

Harrison is active on social media, regularly posting to her Instagram account which has 258K followers.

She shares several behind the scene looks of Yellowstone, along with behind-the-scenes looks of Tacoma FD, her everyday life, and her travels.

Follow her here on Instagram.

Who is Hassie Harrison Dating?

Hassie Harrison has been dating Austin Nichols since 2018. Austin Nichols is an American actor, best known for his role as Julian Baker on One Tree Hill. Like Harrison, he grew up in Texas.

Austin Nichols & Hassie Harrison in 2021. Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

Did Hassie Harrison Have a Baby?

Hassie Harrison does not have any children. She tends to remain private about her family and personal life.

Also read: Who the Yellowstone Cast Are Dating or Married to in Real-Life