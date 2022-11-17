Who the Yellowstone 1923 Cast are Dating or Married to in Real-Life

Our readers support us. This post may contain affiliate links. We earn from qualifying purchases. Learn More

Yellowstone fans were over the moon when the creators released the 1923 prequel giving us a further glimpse into the youth of John Dutton and the history of the Yellowstone Ranch.

Of course, we are also curious about the lives of the actors bringing these characters to life, including big Hollywood names such as Harrison Ford and Timothy Dalton, and newer faces including Darren Mann and James Badge Dale.

Read on as we look at whom the 1923 cast is dating or married to and take a peek at their relationship history.

Harrison Ford is married to Calista Flockhart

s_bukley / Shutterstock.com

Harrison Ford, who plays Jacob Dutton in 1923, has been married to Calista Flockhart since 2010. The two met at the Golden Globe Awards in 2002 and hit it off right away. Ford is 22 years her senior.

Ford has been married three times, the first time to his high school sweetheart Mary Marquardt between 1964-1979. They divorced shortly after the release of Star Wars (1977). Ford and Marquardt have two children together.

Ford met his second wife, screenwriter Melissa Mathieson, on the set of Apocalypse Now (1979), though she is best known for her work on E.T. (1982). The two married in 1983 and have two children together.

They separated in 2000, but it took until 2004 to settle their divorce, thought to be one of the most expensive divorce settlements of all time.

Ford, who is infamously private, has nevertheless gushed publicly about his wife, Calista Flockhart, best known for her role in Ally McBeal (1997-). He adopted her son Liam, whom she adopted in 2001.

Helen Mirren is married to Taylor Hackford

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

The famous English actress Dame Helen Mirren plays Cara Dutton in 1923. She has been dating the director Taylor Hackford since 1986, and the pair have been married since 1997. He is best known for directing An Officer and a Gentleman (1982).

Prior to this, in the early 1980s, Mirren dated Irish actor Liam Neeson. The two lived together for a number of years, and he credits Mirren with getting him his first agent.

James Badge Dale is dating Emily Wickersham

James Badge Dale, who plays John Dutton Jr, has been dating actress Emily Wickersham for an unknown period of time. But the two announced the birth of a daughter in July 2021.

Wickersham is best known for her work on NCIS (2003-) and was previously married to Blake Hanley, a musician best known for the band Ghost Lion, between 2010 and 2018.

Darren Man is dating Jesi Martin

Darren Mann, who plays Jack Dutton, has been dating actress Jesi Martin for a number of years, and the pair are often photographed together. She is an actress who has mostly booked minor and extra roles to date. She is best known for the TV mini-series 20 Something (2018).

Robert Patrick is married to Barbara Hooper

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

Robert Patrick plays Sheriff William McDowell in 1923 and is best known for playing villains in movies such as Terminator 2 (1991) and Die Hard 2 (1990). He has been married to fellow actress Barbara Hooper since 1990.

The pair have appeared on screen together a number of times, including in The X-Files (1993-). She has not acted much since starting a family with Patrick.

Marley Shelton is married to Beau Flynn

DFree / Shutterstock.com

Marley Shelton plays Emma Dutton and is best known for her role in Sin City (2005). She has been married to film producer Beau Flynn since 2001.

The two met on the set of the movie Bubble Boy (2002) and now have two daughters.

Jennifer Ehle is married to Michael Scott Ryan

Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com

Jennifer Ehle has been married to writer Michael Scott Ryan since 2001, and the couple have two children together. Ehle who will be playing Sister Mary in 1923 is best known for playing Elizabeth Bennet in Pride and Prejudice (1995).

Jennifer Ehle has previously been in relationships with Colin Firth (1994 – 1995) and Toby Stephens (1991).

Sebastian Roche is married to Alicia Hannah-Kim

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

Sebastian Roche plays Father Renaud in 1923, but young viewers will recognize him as Michael from The Vampire Diaries (2009-). He has been married to Australian actress Alicia Hannah-Kim since 2004. She is best known for Cobra Kai (2022-), and the two starred together in I Love You, Sally Carmichael (2017).

Roche was previously married to American actress Vera Farmiga, who is best known for her work in The Conjuring (2013).

The two starred in the TV series Roar (1997-) alongside a young Heath Ledger. They eloped in the Bahamas in 1998 but divorced in 2004.

Jerome Flynn, who plays Banner Creighton and who is best known for playing Bronn in Game of Thrones (2011-) keeps his private life very private, but it is known that he dated fellow GOT actor Lena Headey in the early 2000s.

When GOT was on TV, rumors circulated that there was bad blood between Flynn and Headey and that the two refused to speak on set. But Flynn has since addressed the rumors expressing respect for Headey and saying that there is no problem between the pair.

s_bukley / Shutterstock.com

Timothy Dalton, the famous James Bond actor who played Donald Whitfield in 1923, has had several famous girlfriends, including English actress Vanessa Redgrave and Whoopi Goldberg. However, it is unknown who he is dating now.

The Welsh native dated the English journalist Katie Addie in his youth and then dated actress Vanessa Redgrave between 1971-1986. The two starred together in Mary Queen of Scots (1971). He then dated American actress Whoopi Goldberg between 1990-1993.

Dalton dated the Russian singer-songwriter Oskana Grigorieva between 1995 and 2003. She went on to marry actor Mel Gibson, resulting in a much-publicized divorce.

