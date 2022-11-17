‘Widespread’ amounts of cocaine, painkillers found in fish habitat after floods in B.C.’s Fraser Valley: study | CBC News

Fish habitat in the lower Fraser Valley was found to have an “astounding” amount of contaminants after extreme flooding last fall, according to a new study.

The Raincoast Conservation Foundation said excessive nutrients, metals, fecal bacteria, hydrocarbons and pesticides were detected in 29 surface water samples from the Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford, B.C., over a seven-week period after the flood.

“The degradation in the health of Sumas fish habitat became clear during this study,” read a statement released with the findings on Thursday.

The study was supported by a number of groups including the Sumas First Nation, Fisheries and Oceans Canada and B.C.’s Ministry of Environment.

The foundation noted water quality in the Sumas Prairie — formerly Sumas Lake, before the area was drained in the 1920s — is “poor, regardless of flooding, having been degraded by agricultural and domestic activities.”

The Raincoast Conservation Foundation collected water samples from 11 sites in Sumas Prairie between Dec. 15, 2021 and Feb. 2, 2022. The area in blue shows the location of Sumas Lake before it was drained in the 1920s. (Supplied by the Raincoast Conservation Foundation)

A lack of historical data makes it difficult to know how much contamination was a direct result of the flood and how much was a pre-existing problem, it added.

Residents were warned to stay out of the icy, murky floodwater that swamped the area last November. Officials warned debris like oil, garbage, jerry cans and dead animals were polluting the water.

Soil quality ‘not compromised’: ministry

Much of B.C.’s food production happens in the Sumas Prairie, a low-lying part of the Fraser Valley about 90 kilometres east of Vancouver. The area is irresistible to some of the largest agriculture operations in the province for several reasons: the fields are flat, there’s a temperate climate year-round and it’s close to the big city.

The soil is strong, too.

The fact the prairie was formerly a shallow lake makes its soil — sandy at the former lake’s edge and clay-like toward its centre — especially nutrient-rich and suitable for dozens of varieties of vegetables and berries, as well as livestock.

WATCH | The 100-year-old decision that contributed to Abbotsford flooding:

The 100-year-old decision that contributed to Abbotsford, B.C., flooding More than 100 years ago, a lake outside what is now the Abbotsford, B.C., area was drained to create lucrative farmland. Many say that decision is a big contributor to the devastating flooding.

After the flood, the B.C. Ministry of Agriculture conducted a preliminary evaluation of soil quality to determine whether the area would still be viable for farming.

Roughly two dozen soil samples were analyzed for contaminants like gas, diesel, pesticides, herbicides and asbestos.

“After reviewing the soil quality results, it was determined the sampled agriculture lands were not compromised during the flooding and the integrity of the agricultural food supply production for this area remains strong,” read a statement.

An image of Sumas Lake before it was drained to make way for farmland. (City of Vancouver Archives)

Raincoast said its analysis of water in fish habitat found “excessive nutrients, metals, hydrocarbons and pesticides” were the primary pollutants of concern.

It also said there was “widespread detection” of cocaine and painkillers in its samples, which were taken from 11 sites between December 2021 and February 2022.

“Our report reveals a collective failure to protect water and fish habitat from contamination arising from multiple activities in B.C. It is our hope that these findings contribute to innovation, stewardship and collective investment in green infrastructure that protects both communities and fish habitat,” said Peter Ross, a toxicologist and the report’s lead author.

CBC News has contacted the Ministry of Agriculture to clarify the discrepancy between its soil findings and the water findings in the foundation’s report.