Will Cloud-Native Network Security Oust Cloud Firewalls?

Advanced application and workflow security

Trend Micro Cloud One – Network Security applies IPS/IPDS (intrusion prevention system/ intrusion prevention detection system) with state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms and a virtual patching approach to bring a secure workflow to your organization. This approach allows aggregated logs and information from every component of your application to be efficiently monitored and vetted.

Cloud-native applications need advanced tools and approaches that traditional cloud firewalls with limited scopes don’t typically offer. The inclusion of Network Security ensures application, workflow, and operations security.

Efficient API integration across platforms

Network Security has numerous security APIs (such as the Trend Micro Cloud One™ API key for authentication and the Trend Micro Cloud One™ – Workload Security API). This enables you to integrate effortlessly into your application’s DevOps processes without affecting your codebase or infrastructure. While integration is sometimes overlooked in security tools, many third-party APIs in fact require extra packages and logic to adapt.

In addition its easy incorporation via the AWS Security Hub integration channel, enabling Trend Micro Cloud One to send security events, logs, and assessments to AWS, Network Security is efficient across multiple environments—physical, virtual, cloud, and containers.

Robust and integrated security arsenal

Traditional firewalls hosted on the cloud suffer from limited tools and approaches. Alongside other cloud-native network security platforms, Network Security offers a wide range of integrated defensive tools and protocols. Security deployment automation, intelligent threat aggregation, and reporting to application security health checks all contribute to its robust cloud-native application security.

Optimize the entire administrative process by bringing a unified approach to system visibility, management, and role-based control.

Cost-effective software-as-a-service model

Individual third-party services like DDoS protections and bot mitigation are often billed at a fixed price, causing organizations to pay during downtime. Network Security gives you flexible offerings (including hourly pricing), so you only pay for the time and resources your application consumes.

System scaling, administrating, and deploying

Scaling security infrastructures and system requirements to accommodate your rapidly changing users is a challenge—especially when dealing with cloud-native applications. Network Security intelligently monitors your application for changing security requirements, automatically scaling your application’s security resilience against network traffic.

You’re also enabled to reduce the complexity of administrating and deploying your cloud-native application. This eliminates the need for multiple-point solutions and ensures secure deployment, storage, and user privacy. Furthermore, Network Security guarantees secure communications and the reliable operation of your cloud-native application.

Trend Micro offers two simple deployment options for Network Security:

Virtual Appliance: Trend Micro is responsible for inspecting network traffic while customers deploy, scale resources, provide staffing and software maintenance, along with the associated cost of running the service.

Hosted Infrastructure: Trend Micro is responsible for the deployment, scaling of resources, software maintenance, and inspecting the network traffic.

Are cloud firewalls still relevant?

The influence of cloud firewalls may be fading, but they are still being utilized by organizations employing cloud-based application security.

While these tools have helped control the traffic across a network and maintain the efficiency and integrity of that network, cloud-native network security goes further. You’re provided with extra layers of credentials and advanced tools to insulate an application from attacks and security breaches.

Cloud-native network security is highly effective in several use cases, including the identifying and accessing of management policy engines. In addition, flow logs are aggregation and network traffic is monitored. Teams are also provided with cloud logging for control planes and data encryption and security key management

In addition to enabling platform flexibility for integration and migration, and simple deploying and scaling security architecture, cloud-native network uses machine learning algorithms for automated threat recognition. In case of application crashes, your team can pull from a data backup.

Revolutionizing the cloud computing world

Attacks unleashed on cloud applications and infrastructures are becoming more sophisticated, and only cutting-edge tools and approaches can ensure the resilience and integrity of cloud-native applications. Without this security, businesses and organizations must rely on cloud firewalls and multiple individual security services for their applications.

There’s one important way to simplify your digital transformation journey, and it starts with joining the cloud-native revolution.

Explore Trend Micro solutions to learn more about cloud-native network security and Cloud One – Network Security.