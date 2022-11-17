Woman’s hair volume spray hack for amazing lift that takes seconds

An influencer who boasts noticeably thick and gorgeous hair has posted her hack for getting volume in her hair. The video has almost 30K “likes” on the app and over 590K views.
Belle Lucia is a model, property developer, and mother who has a huge 1.2 million followers on her Instagram account @belle_lucia. She also posts on her TikTok account @belleluciak.
The fashion and beauty lover frequently shares her style tips on the account, including how she achieves her gorgeous hair. She demonstrated how she uses just dry shampoo for big bouncy hair.
Lucia explained: “Brush it all up and spray dry shampoo everywhere.” She demonstrated how, holding all her hair up above her head in one hand.
She then sprays the roots all around her hairline. She went on: “Massage the dry shampoo in, then flip it over and it’s volumised.”
Another beauty content creator shared a £1.50 hair volumising product, which she uses to create a voluminous from her “flat and limp” hair.
Elle McNamara goes by Bambi online where she promotes “a less is more approach to beauty” on her social media accounts.
Elle used the Boots Everyday Extra Firm Hold Mousse. According to the brand, the mousse is “super lightweight” and “has added humidity protection to tame that frizz.”
