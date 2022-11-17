Xbox gamers can get three months of Apple Music and Apple TV+ for free





Xbox has announced its latest perk for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, and if you’re an Apple fan you’ll be very pleased. For the next few months XGP Ultimate members will be able to claim three months access to Apple TV+ and Apple Music entirely for free. This incredible freebie will let you stream over 100million songs from the Spotify rival, while you’ll also be able to tune into hit shows and movies like the Oscar-winning Coda, beloved comedy Ted Lasso and the critically acclaimed Severance and much more with the Apple streaming service.

If you don’t currently have an Apple Music or Apple TV+ membership and you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member you can claim both of these perks right now. To do so simply head on over to the Perks section of your Xbox console or the Xbox app on Windows. Once you have claimed the perk you will be redirected to the Apple TV+ or Apple Music website where you can activate your free membership. This incredible freebie launched this week and is available until March 31, 2023.

Speaking about the deal Xbox said: “Starting today, Ultimate members can enjoy Apple TV+, home to Oscar-winning films, Emmy-winning shows, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment. Also, Ultimate members can get over 100 million songs, expertly curated playlists, and more on Apple Music, all ad-free, and listen across their devices. “We are excited to provide these trials as Perks so that our members can spend the holidays listening to their favorite music and streaming their favorite Apple Original series such as Ted Lasso, Shantaram, See, Mythic Quest, Bad Sisters, and Severance; movies like Oscar-winning Best Picture CODA, Causeway, and the upcoming Spirited; acclaimed documentaries like Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me; and new originals added every month.”

They added: “From all of us at Team Xbox, we hope that you enjoy your 3-month free access to Apple TV+ and Apple Music through the Perks program this holiday season. Stay tuned for more upcoming Xbox Game Pass Perks!” These perks are available in almost all markets where Apple TV+ and Apple Music are available, apart from Russia and Turkey for Apple TV+ and Russia for Apple Music. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members also currently have access to several other perks that offers DLC bonuses for hit games like Halo Infinite, MultiVersus, Apex Legends and Deathloop.

