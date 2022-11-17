Yellowstone season 5 episode 3: ‘Tall Drink of Water’ run time

As so many of you know already, you are going to have a chance to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 on Paramount Network this weekend. Of course, there is all sorts of great stuff coming along with that. This is where we’ll start to see more of how John and Beth Dutton both navigate their new roles. Meanwhile, we know that Market Equities could end up doing whatever they can to manipulate Jamie Dutton. They have a clear sense of what they want from Wes Bentley’s character. They recognize that he is vulnerable, and perhaps capable of being manipulated.

(Does anyone else think that something truly insane is going to happen with Jamie this season? It feels almost inevitable at this point.)

One of the things that we saw with both episodes in the two-part premiere event was that they ran longer than the standard hour, commercials included, that you would expect from a TV show. Is that going to continue moving into episode 3? It sure looks like it. Per the programming guide from the Paramount Network, “Tall Drink of Water” is going to last for an hour and 11 minutes. Given the sheer size of the cast, it makes sense for us to keep getting these extended episodes. There are just so many stories worth telling here!

If you do want to get a few more details about the actual story, check out the synopsis if you haven’t seen it already:

Beth heads to Salt Lake City to take care of unfinished business. A trap is set for Jamie. Kayce makes an important decision for his family. Rainwater deals with mounting pressure.

The Rainwater story is one that leaves us very much curious. Remember that this is a guy who is trying to buy his time rather than making any sort of rash decisions

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 episode 3?

Have you enjoyed the season so far, even though it is very much different from anything that you've seen before? (Photo: Paramount Network.)




