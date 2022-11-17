Yorkshire Building Society ups interest rate on savings accounts..

Yorkshire Buidling Society is increasing its savings rates for the sixth time this year resulting in the interest rate paid on unrestricted access accounts rising to a minimum of 2.30 percent and restricted accounts to 2.50 percent. All qualifying accounts will be updated automatically with the changes coming into force from December 9 without customers having to do anything.
Chris Irwin, director of savings at Yorkshire Building Society, said the decision will benefit all of its customers during the cost of living crisis.
He said: “Our decision today to make further increases to our accounts continues to reflect our mutual ethos of putting our members first.
“Increasing rates by up to 0.75 percent on both our on-sale accounts and nearly all of our existing variable rate savings book – continues to reflect our purpose of supporting our savers.
Meanwhile, Yorkshire Building Society customers can also benefit from a free prize draw held every month offering them the chance to win £1,500.
The first ever winner spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk about how she won even though she only opened an account the night before the draw.
Nikki Magner, a mum from Peterborough, said: “I had literally only just opened the account, I went back into the account to check my transfer had gone through and there was £1,500 sat in there.
“Initially I thought something had gone wrong and I had transferred too much, not thinking I had won. And then I got the call.I am still absolutely over the moon.”
Secure Trust Bank offers 4.85 percent interest on savings up to £1million but people will need to be able to lock their cash away for two years.
Commenting on the deal, Rachel Springall, Finance Expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “Secure Trust Bank has launched new fixed bonds this week, including a two-year option.
“Paying a rate of 4.85 percent, the deal takes a more prominent place in the market against its peers and can be opened from £1,000 and further additions can be made within the first 30 days of opening the account.
“Savers looking to earn an attractive rate over the next two years may then find this an appealing option. The account secures an Excellent Moneyfacts product rating.”
