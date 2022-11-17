Yorkshire Building Society ups interest rate on savings accounts..

Customers of Yorkshire Building society will benefit from the latest savings rate increase which will take affect from next month.

Chris Irwin, director of savings at Yorkshire Building Society, said the decision will benefit all of its customers during the cost of living crisis.

He said: “Our decision today to make further increases to our accounts continues to reflect our mutual ethos of putting our members first.

“Increasing rates by up to 0.75 percent on both our on-sale accounts and nearly all of our existing variable rate savings book – continues to reflect our purpose of supporting our savers.

