Your Samsung TV could get a game-changing upgrade this year





There’s good news for anyone who owns a number of Samsung TVs. The Korean technology firm has just announced that it is bringing its gaming service to a bunch of additional screens which means owners will be able to play titles from firms including Microsoft without needing to buy an expensive console.

This game-changing Samsung service actually launched earlier this year but was only available for certain 2022 models. Luckily that’s no longer the case with 2021 goggleboxes also now being added to the list as well. Although Samsung’s actual Gaming Hub platform remains exclusive to 2022 models, Samsung says that apps from partners such as Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW and Utomik are coming soon with Antstream Arcade also being added in 2023. By expanding the game streaming experience to select 2021 Samsung Smart TVs, existing Samsung customers will now have instant access to the same games available through the Samsung Gaming Hub on 2022 Smart TVs and Monitors.

Of course, to play some of these titles – which include FIFA, Forza, Microsoft Flight Simulator and more – you will may need to pay a monthly subscription. For example, Xbox Games Pass costs around £10 per month. However, you will be saving yourself the price of a £300 Xbox plus you can even connect controllers for an improved experience. “When Samsung Gaming Hub rolled out earlier this year on 2022 TV models, the number one question we received was ‘when is game streaming coming to my 2021 TV.’ Today we are happy to share with our eager fans that they will be able to play the games they love before the end of this year,” said Mike Lucero, Head of Product for Gaming at North America Service Business Team, Samsung Electronics. “With any leading Bluetooth-enabled gaming controller and internet connection, millions of players will be able to access an expansive library of games ranging from the best AAAs to the hottest indies and retro games directly through partner apps on select 2021 Smart TVs, making Samsung devices a preferred destination for game streaming.”

Here are all of the TVs that are getting the update Samsung QN800, QN850, QN900, WS1A, QN700, LS03A, AU7000, AU8000, AU9000, Q50, Q60 & Q95-Q70. It’s confirmed that all of the models above are getting the update in the US first and we expect the UK to follow soon. Watch this space.

