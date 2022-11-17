Zoë Kravitz Just Spoke Out About What It’s Like To Be A “Nepo Baby,” And I’m Curious If You Agree With Her Or Not

“Nepo babies” will probably go down as one of the hottest terms of 2022.
For those who don’t know, a nepo baby is basically the child of a famous person who benefits from their famous parent’s or parents’ success.
Though, if we’re being honest, 90% of people in Hollywood are nepo babies to begin with.
Soo, obviously you know Zoë’s father is Lenny Kravitz and her mom is Lisa Bonet.
And her grandmother is Roxie Roker from The Jeffersons.
She has a very rich past.
She also brought up the whole nepo baby thing.
“It’s completely normal for people to be in the family business,” she said.
“It’s literally where last names came from. You were a blacksmith if your family was, like, the Black family.”
Soooo, I guess that’s that?
And honestly, the only thing I’m jealous of Zoë for is the fact that she got to meet Britney Spears on the set of her Oops!… I Did It Again album shoot.
