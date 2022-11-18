🌱 Chef Richard Hales Blackbrick Now Open + TPA Bathroom Renovations





In today's issue, you'll get updates on:

🥡 Celebrity Chef Richard Hales has opened Blackbrick, a new gourmet Chinese food concept, in Tampa.

🦃 Old-school Tampa rapper Tom G is giving away free turkeys today at Middleton High School.

🧻 Tampa International Airport has upgraded its restrooms at Airside C ahead of the Thanksgiving travel rush.

Here are the top stories in Tampa today: 1. Celebrity Chef Richard Hales has opened Blackbrick in Tampa at 4812 N Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa. The gourmet Chinese concept is now taking reservations. Chef Hales grew up in Tampa before moving to New York City in 1997. (That’s So Tampa)

2. Old-school Tampa rapper Tom G is giving away turkeys for those in need today at Middleton High School in Tampa today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. He is also hosting a party in Ybor City with fellow rappers next week at Club Skye. (Creative Loafing Tampa) 3. Tampa International Airport’s Airside C award-winning restrooms have been upgraded just ahead of the Thanksgiving traveler influx. Travelers were forced to use north side lavatories for the last few months while renovations were underway. (Tampa Patch)

4. An investigation is underway after an accident on Wednesday in which an employee was killed at the Port of Tampa when a load of lumber fell on him. The victim in the incident was taken to Tampa General hospital where he was pronounced dead. (Tampa Patch) 5. The Bradenton Riverwalk has been completed in East Bradenton, adding 1.5 miles for a total of 3 miles. The river has been vital to the area for hundreds of years and the riverwalk lets residents take part in that. (ABC Action News)

Today in Tampa: Casa Azul Hosts Tequila Soda Event Benefitting Florida Disaster Fund at ABC . (1 p.m. )

at ABC . (1 p.m. ) Jamie McElman & Steve Prince at Shuffle Tampa. (7 p.m. )

at Shuffle Tampa. (7 p.m. ) Uncorked: Tampa Wine Fest at MOSI. (7 p.m.)

at MOSI. (7 p.m.) Cinema In The Park at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. (7 p.m.)

24th Annual Celebrate Sinatra at Hyde House Public Studio. (9 p.m.)

shared: “Keep reading for some good news! 😎 🦏 We have a new that is now available for $5 at Ticket Windows and Guest Relations! Plus, all proceeds go towards the ” (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay via Facebook) Hillsborough County Public Schools shared: “University of South Florida President Rhea Law still remembers what her teachers used to tell her decades ago when she was a student at Forest Hills Elementary School: ‘ You can accomplish anything you want to set your mind to.'” (Hillsborough County Public Schools via Facebook)

Tampa General Hospital shared: "John Couris, Tampa General Hospital president & CEO, has just been named Board Chair of The Florida Aquarium. As John kicks off the start of his two-year term, we also gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the Tampa General Hospital Animal Health Care Center." (Tampa General Hospital via Facebook)

— Carlos Hernandez About me: Hello my name is Carlos Hernandez and I am a food writer with over 10 years of experience in the industry. I write the food blog Carlos Eats (http://www.carloseats.com) and also contribute to several newspapers and magazines with food-related blogs and articles. Have a news tip or suggestion for an upcoming Tampa Daily? Contact me at SouthTampa@Patch.com

