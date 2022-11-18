10 Best Movies With The Worst Endings

A movie’s end should bring a sense of closure. While a good ending shouldn’t be entirely predictable, it should certainly be of a piece with the rest of what came before it. Sometimes, however, an ending will either undo all of the events that came before it, or come as such a surprise that it doesn’t provide any satisfaction for the audience.





A great movie will make sure that the audience gets attached to its characters – even if the characters are not necessarily likable – and, as such, an ending should befit their journey. However, sometimes the previously established goodwill is sacrificed in favor of an unearned surprise.

Major movie spoilers ahead. Proceed with caution.

10/10 Law Abiding Citizen Treated Its Hero Like A Villain

Law Abiding Citizen refused to let Clyde win, leading to an unsatisfactory ending. The movie follows Clyde on his journey to seek revenge for his family’s death. Along comes Nick Rice, who tries to reason with him numerous times. Clyde finds it difficult to reason with the man who has caused most of his problems.

By the end, Clyde is seen more as a villain, and despite being the more likable character, the movie decides to close after his death. The movie’s end allowed Nick, the unlikeable “good guy,” to walk away.

9/10 No Country For Old Men Ends Off Camera

No Country for Old Men was a great movie that lost its touch by the end. Many viewers considered the film a great watch until its closing monologue. For most of its runtime, the film closely follows Anton and Llewelyn’s story, inviting viewers to feel deeply connected with its characters.

However, near the end, Llewelyn’s abrupt death occurs entirely off-screen. The story then wraps up Anton Chigurh’s narrative, and closes out with a monologue. Despite a solid setup packed with chills and thrills, the film sort of peters out.

8/10 La La Land Doesn’t Work Out Happily Ever After

La La Land is a beautifully romantic musical with a disappointing ending. Unfortunately, viewers saw the ending as a disappointment when the couple decided to go their own ways and pursue their careers rather than the relationship. This is not necessarily bad, but it simply didn’t follow along with the rest of the movie. From the start, Sebastian and Mia are dreamers who support one another in pursuing their goals.

The two break up in the end, and it’s unclear whether this was the correct choice. This ending almost ruins the movie as it ends on a note too open to interpretation.

7/10 The Shape Of Water Is About Love And Gills

The Shape of Water was a visual masterpiece that earned the film numerous awards. The movie’s story is beautiful, and the audience can feel the love of Elisa and the amphibious man. The story itself is one that viewers would find in a fairytale book. The ending, however, did not live up to the greatness of the rest of the film.

It ends with the cliché that they lived happily ever after. Yet the audience was left with questions and left to draw their own conclusions. The Shape of Water ends with Elisa sprouting gills and joining her lover in the water. For a rather impactful movie, it ended on a simple, fantastical note.

6/10 In Lucy, Knowledge Becomes Power

Lucy was an all-around great film up until the end of the movie, which lands on a rather odd note. Instead of following the same logic as the film, the end takes a different direction, leaving many viewers in disbelief. By the movie’s end, Lucy is using 100% of her brain.

She becomes the equivalent of a supercomputer and is overtaken by a black substance. The movie closes as Lucy seemingly disappears, leaving nothing but her knowledge behind. Despite an already absurd premise, the ending was unbelievable, which ultimately made it less satisfying for the audience.

5/10 I Am Legend Has A Better Alternate Ending

I Am Legend may not hold up the same way it once did. However, it was once considered a good movie that was simply marred by a terrible ending. Many viewers walked away unsatisfied with an over-the-top sacrifice that magically made everything better.

Shortly after the film’s release, however, an alternate ending was made available. In the alternate ending, Will Smith’s character, Neville, has unwittingly caused much of the chaos because he captured the vampiric creatures’ leader. In all, neither ending adequately satisfies viewers.

4/10 Inception Provided No Closure

Inception is a great movie. The effects are amazing, and the story really pulls in its audience. However, come the movie’s end, viewers are left questioning what exactly it was they had just watched.

At the end of the movie, Leo spins his totem, a top. For a while, it seems like it will rotate endlessly, but at the last second before the credits, it wobbles. The openness of the ending makes it unclear whether or not he is trapped within a dream, but some viewers are adamant that the wobble is just enough to say that it’s reality.

3/10 Shutter Island Was All A Lie

Shutter Island twists and turns to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The movie has a great build-up until the end of the movie. The ending is where all is lost. Throughout the movie, the audience follows the story of Teddy. Teddy is the made-up version of a patient named Andrew, who believes himself to be an undercover US deputy Marshall.

The end reveals that this wasn’t the case at all, and everything the audience just watched, never actually happened. The ending would have made a bigger impact if the movie had hinted toward Andrew being a patient at the asylum.

2/10 War Of The Worlds Comes To An Abrupt End

War of the Worlds had a consistent dark theme and much tension throughout the movie. The audience felt that the ending was rather abrupt and didn’t quite follow along with the rest of the film. Years later, Steven Spielberg confessed that he was not a fan of his own ending.

The ending of War of the Worlds comes to an end when the aliens discover they cannot live on Earth. It is rather unsatisfactory for viewers when the aliens step out of their tripods and die upon contact with Earth’s air. After all the tension and build-up, the movie slows and ends on a rather abrupt note.

1/10 The Accountant Has A Surprising Ending

The Accountant has everything going for it. It was packed full of action and a captivating story. Nearing the end of the film, an unpredictable twist happens, ruining all that came before it. The twist had no build-up, so the reveal wasn’t as big as it was intended.

John Bernthal’s character is revealed to the audience as Affleck’s brother. If there had been some build-up to this scene, then it would have been more of a confirmation for the audience. Instead, the reveal turned into a sudden realization that ruined the end of the movie.

