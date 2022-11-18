10 Movie Sequels That Were Released Too Late

Belated movie sequels have always fascinated audiences, granting viewers the chance to witness another adventure with their favorite characters. While some late film sequels have gone on to great success, others have proved considerably less appealing to avid moviegoers. Following the latest rumors that Indiana Jones 5’s test screenings have been disastrous (Via World Reel), audiences are reflecting on other disappointing sequels that came years after the original.





These cinematic follow-ups have dramatically failed to live up to the hype, with viewers coming away dissatisfied with how they build on their superb predecessors. Audiences feel these sequels arrived too late after the original movies were released, as they appear tired or dated in comparison to other modern blockbusters.

10/10 The Birds II: Land’s End

1994

Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds is one of cinema’s greatest horror flicks, presenting audiences with the terrifying invasion of a flock of birds in Bodega Bay. This 1960s classic received a made-for-television sequel in 1994, entitled The Birds II: Land’s End, and its tale of killer birds terrorizing a seaside resort contains none of the menace of Hitchcock’s spooky offering.

With its abundance of subplots and surprisingly heavy focus on the town’s disbelieving citizens, The Birds II: Land’s End features none of the suspense of the Hitchcock original. The film’s embarrassing special effects make it increasingly difficult for viewers to take the bird attacks seriously, leaving the movie feeling especially dated alongside other 90s releases.

9/10 Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull

2008

The Indiana Jones series has become one of Hollywood’s greatest adventure franchises, with the determined archeologist’s globe-trotting journeys having captivated audiences. 2008 saw the release of the adventurer’s long-awaited fourth outing, Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull, although the resulting movie proved a major disappointment among fans.

Concerning Indiana’s quest for the mysterious crystal skulls, this bizarre outing for the archeologist ignores many of the things the original Indiana Jones films stood for. Director Steven Spielberg’s heavy use of CGI results in the film failing to capture the charm of the original movies, which utilized some of Hollywood’s most impressive physical effects. Meanwhile, its strange sci-fi elements feel wildly out of place, with the franchise’s previous supernatural elements having otherwise taken more of a religious nature.

8/10 Surf’s Up 2: Wavemania

2017

Surf’s Up is among 2007’s most popular animated offerings, charming audiences with its depiction of a penguin surfing contest. The quirky animated feature received a second outing ten years later, with Surf’s Up 2: Wavemania, although the sequel appeared significantly less successful among viewers.

While the original characters all return, Surf’s Up 2: Wavemania focuses largely on a new set of penguins, voiced by various wrestling superstars. This desperate attempt to attract a new audience fails spectacularly, with the wrestlers’ voices jarring considerably with the otherwise adorable penguin models. The original movie was also released when penguin films became successful among casual audiences, with films such as Happy Feet and Penguins of Madagascar generating impressive box office results, making Surf’s Up‘s less-than-stellar sequel especially outdated.

7/10 Tron Legacy

2010

Tron is one of the most influential sci-fi movies, with its groundbreaking visual effects having influenced modern cinema. Its belated sequel, Tron Legacy, didn’t quite manage to capture the public’s attention in the same manner, with its central narrative regarding Sam’s journey into the cyber world proving somewhat underwhelming to moviegoers.

While the original Tron was released at a time when computers were a new development, Tron: Legacy hit cinemas in a world where electronic systems such as laptops and gaming consoles had become commonplace. As a result, the film’s cyber world features none of the intrigue of the original, with audiences already being aware of what a “virtual world” can be. The special effects also leave little to be desired, with many believing they have aged poorly since the 2010s.

6/10 The Jungle Book 2

2003

Disney’s animated Jungle Book is an especially delightful release from the animation studio, with its lovable characters and heartwarming story of a young child raised by wolves winning over audiences during its 1967 debut. In 2003, Disney opted to release The Jungle Book 2, which follows Mowgli’s return to the jungle after joining the man village and is significantly less successful than its predecessor.

Coming many years after the original, The Jungle Book 2 is a hugely derivative movie, copying many of the same themes from the first film. The sequel’s storyline also recreates several of the same song-and-dance routines from the 1967 classic, such as the iconic “Bare Necessities” number, resulting in a belated outing that seems a wholly unnecessary feature.

5/10 The Matrix Resurrections

2021

The original Matrix is one of cinema’s most influential movies, with its spectacular visual effects having captured viewers’ imaginations. 2021’s The Matrix Resurrections offered a return to the grand virtual world, as computer programmer Anderson discovers his true identity as “The One,” however, the resulting picture left viewers bitterly disappointed.

Set a couple of decades after the last film, The Matrix Resurrections follows the same narrative beats as the first movie, with Neo once again tasked with “following the white rabbit” and discovering the truth about the Matrix. The film also leaves audiences with many unanswered questions, with its confusing narrative resulting in the sci-fi flick failing to capture the magic of the original.

4/10 Psycho II

1983

Released in 1960, Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho delivered audiences a truly horrific storyline, with the Bates Motel occupants falling victim to the deranged serial killer Norman Bates. 1983’s Psycho II promised a similarly scary experience for moviegoers, showcasing Norman’s return to his iconic motel, although the resulting movie leaves little to be desired.

Psycho II contains none of the subtlety of the previous installment. Whereas Alfred Hitchcock left much of the violence to the imagination, Psycho II focuses heavily on the blood and gore, making Hitchcock’s absence behind the scenes feel noticeable throughout the motion picture.

3/10 Superman Returns

2006

Christopher Reeves’s Superman is one of cinema’s most iconic franchises, with Metropolis’s noble superhero captivating audiences in 1978. Many decades later, Warner Bros. opted to revive the series with 2006’s Superman Returns. This action-packed outing from director Bryan Singer failed to capture the same levels of interest, with audiences appearing indifferent to Superman’s battle against Lex Luthor.

With films such as Spider-Man 2and X2 having demonstrated the comic-book genre’s immense potential, audiences expected more from Superman’s grand return to the big screen. Although the film features one of the most beloved characters,Superman Returns did not manage to capture the charm of Reeves’s original movies, with its weak characterization particularly proving immensely disappointing.

2/10 Blair Witch

2016

The original Blair Witch Project proved a major hit in 1999, leaving viewers intrigued with the enigmatic mystery of the titular Blair Witch. 2016 saw the release of its sequel, Blair Witch, which followed YouTuber James’s investigation into his sister Heather’s disappearance. Unfortunately, the film failed to impress moviegoers, who found it derivative of the original.

Blair Witch follows much the same plot as the first installment, with James and his friends conducting their own exploration into the Blair Witch mythos. Whereas the found footage idea was a unique concept during The Blair Witch Project’s release, its follow-up opened at a time when cinemas had become saturated with this filmmaking style. As a result, Blair Witch contains none of the novelty of its more successful predecessor.

1/10 Bambi II

2006

Debuting in 1942, Bambi provides one of Disney’s most emotional movies, as the titular deer finds herself lost following his mother’s brutal murder. Its sequel arrived in 2006, under the name of Bambi II, and offers a deeper glimpse into Bambi’s grief for his deceased mother. However, this animated flick proved somewhat underwhelming for general audiences, who disapproved of its lighter tone in comparison to the first film.

Whereas Bambi offers a sweet coming-of-age tale with fleeting moments of comedy, Bambi II takes a greater comedic approach. This rather embarrassing animated feature includes some of Disney’s worst jokes to date, with its emphasis on toilet humor resulting in some truly cringeworthy moments. Furthermore, its inclusion of 2000s pop music makes it feel horrendously dated, and further highlights the creative differences between Bambi II and the 1942 original.

