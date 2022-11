Pune, November 18, 2022: A total 100 players in the boys and girls under 8, 10 group will be seen at the PMDTA – KPIT-SOLINKO Little Junior Champions Bronze series Tennis Tournament organized by Pune Metropolitan District Tennis Association (PMDTA) supported by KPIT, SOLINCO and PWC .

The boys and girls under 8 and 10 group matches will be played at Maharashtiya Mandal Tennis Courts from 19th to 21st November 2022. The winner will get a trophy and certificates.